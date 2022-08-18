It’s Official: Urban Outfitters Is The Only Place You Need For Dorm Decor That You’ll Want Post-Grad, Too

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Going off to college or back to campus is so fun—you get to start afresh in a new space and make it your own for the year. One of my favorite memories is decorating my freshman dorm for the first time with my new roommates, and bonding over our shared new freedom that we had. I remember buying every type of light and photo frame that was on the market, all in a bold neon blue that went with our room’s theme. However, these all were out of style by the next year, so I had to refresh my decor all over again. By the time senior year came around, I spent way too much money on the same essentials like bedding and rugs. So, here’s my biggest advice to you: if you’re buying decor, shop from a store you love that has options that can transition with you from the dorm to your work life.

The one place you can do this is Urban Outfitters. They have so many adorable decor pieces that fit any kind of vibe you’re going for—boho, minimalist, maximalist, you name it—and, they’re more affordable than you’d think. Whether you’re starting from scratch in a new dorm room, moving into your first place post-grad, or just need a refresh in your current home, you can find what you’re looking for at Urban, and you can do so knowing that whatever you grab won’t be going out of style within the year.

When you shop for decor essentials like mirrors, organizers, lamps and rugs, go with your gut and pick something that speaks to you. Ask yourself: “Will this make me happy in two years? Will I be proud to display this in five? Can it match different aesthetics if I switch up my style?” These questions will help you pick something that’ll outlast your college career and beyond. Trust me.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most functional and fun decor pieces available right now at Urban Outfitters that would look so adorable in your dorm, apartment or home. Prices start at just $6 and the majority are under $100, so they’ll be able to stay within your budget even when they look super luxe. With these, you’ll undoubtedly have a great start to the school year (even if you’re not in school).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Urban Outfitters is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Frameless Icon Wall Mirror

Question: Have you seen a cuter mirror? Answer: Not ever. This cloud design is everything and then some.

Icon Catch-All Dish

Trust me: you can never have too many cute bowls in your place. These butterfly, mushroom and flower designs are adorable and functional. Keep them in your room for your rings, your entryway for your keys and your kitchen for your salt shakers. They’re on sale for $6.50, so you really can’t go wrong with getting them.

Lizzy Wall Multi-Hook

Yes, it’s possible to find a cute coat hook that goes with your home’s vibe. Case-in-point: this Lizzy wall mount.

Vinyl Record Storage Shelf

This record shelf is sleek, minimal and chic as can be. Organize your collection and display it as the art it is with this vintage-looking number.

Aspyn Faux Fur Shag Bean Bag Chair

Yes, it is possible to add some seating in a tight dorm or small apartment. This shag bean bag chair adds an option without cramping up corners.

Mug Storage Tree

Keep your coffee cups in order and shown off (as they should be) with this colorful contraption.

Greenery Duvet Set

Bring some greenery into your space (no water needed) with this greenery set. It’s a pattern but the green hue acts as a neutral thanks to its subtle hue. So basically, it’ll go with anything and any vibe.

Decorative Vines Set

If you’re not quite ready for real plants, grab a few sets of these faux vines and hang them up wherever you want—above your bed, in your living space or dressing up your desk.

Little Glass Table Lamp

These adorable neon lamps would look so cute on your bedside table or desk. They come in so many different color options and cost under $50.

Checkerboard Shaggy Rug

Checkerboard rugs are the trendiest home decor find you can grab on the market right now, and this neutral brown one has our hearts. It adds just enough color to the room without stamping on any of your already set colorways at home.