Chic UPF Sun Hats to Give You Extra Defense Against Sun Damage

You’ve almost certainly heard about SPF (and hopefully you’re applying it on the daily), but you may not be familiar with UPF. UPF—Ultraviolet Protection Factor—is basically the equivalent to what SPF is to sunblock, except for protective clothing and accessories. UPF is a measurement of sun protection that’s rated by evaluating how much a certain material or fabric is able to block the UV radiation from the sun. For example, if a piece of clothing has a UPF rating of 30+, this means that only 1/30 of the radiation from rays will get through it. You already know that excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun can not only accelerate the skin’s natural aging process but more importantly, can put you at increased risk for developing skin cancer.

SPF, on the other hand, is rated based on the time in which redness occurs during sun exposure, so if you’re wearing a sunblock with an SPF level of thirty, for instance, you should, in theory, be able to stay in the sun 30 times longer without burning than if you weren’t wearing sunscreen at all. While applying your sunscreen is an absolute must, adding extra defense by wearing UPF clothing gives you extra bonus points. Hats in general are a great way to give your face extra protection from the sun, but a UPF hat is even better. Besides, adding a hat to your outfit will help give extra protection when your sunscreen fades or wears off. Ahead, check out our favorite UPF hats to shield you from the sun.

1. FURTALK UPF Sun Hat

This super stylish wide-brimmed hat is designed with 100 percent paper straw, making it both breathable and protective even in hot weather. It also features an adjustable inner sweatband to keep you extra cool.

2. URSFUR UPF Hat

This fashionable hat is designed with an adjustable chin strap to help keep it put during windy days, sweat-wicking fabric, a medium-sized brim, and sun protection of 50.

3. Somaler UPF Sun Hat

Featuring a convenient foldable design that doesn’t lose its shape, this UPF 50+ keeps you protected and shielded from the sun without looking overly bulky or clashing with your favorite outfits.