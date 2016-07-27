25 Unlined Bras and Bralettes for When You Literally Can’t With Anything Else

It doesn’t matter how much you love lingerie or how well your bra fits: at some point, when the heat gets to the point where you’re sweating before you even step out your door, you’re probably going to start resenting it. Factor in padding, a less-than-breathable fabric, and/or an uncomfortable underwire, and that likelihood becomes a sure thing.

When the highlight of your day is getting home to whip off your bra and hover over your air conditioner, though, there’s a good chance you could be choosing something a little better suited to summer. An unlined bra does for your boobs what a ponytail does for your neck—and if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s usually prettier to look at than the more substantial pieces in your lingerie drawer.

And while I can understand the reservations you might have if you’re used to the magical shaping and push-up properties of lined and padded bras, or if your cup size doesn’t permit you to run around in a flimsy triangle of lace all day—rest assured there are options that provide support, molded cups, and enough coverage that you won’t be worrying about accidentally flashing your boss.

Personally, I can vouch for True & Co.’s Gramercy style, which has an underwire and just enough stretch lace to do the job without inspiring dread in the morning, as well as Lively‘s banded, mesh-paneled bralettes. Friends with bigger boobs also swear by Fortnight’s longline soft-cup bras, which provide support up to an E cup without an underwire.

Ahead, shop 25 of our favorite ultra-pretty—and ultra-functional—unlined styles to get you through summer.