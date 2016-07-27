StyleCaster
25 Unlined Bras and Bralettes for When You Literally Can’t With Anything Else

by
Photo: ekasalingerie/Etsy

It doesn’t matter how much you love lingerie or how well your bra fits: at some point, when the heat gets to the point where you’re sweating before you even step out your door, you’re probably going to start resenting it. Factor in padding, a less-than-breathable fabric, and/or an uncomfortable underwire, and that likelihood becomes a sure thing.

When the highlight of your day is getting home to whip off your bra and hover over your air conditioner, though, there’s a good chance you could be choosing something a little better suited to summer. An unlined bra does for your boobs what a ponytail does for your neck—and if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s usually prettier to look at than the more substantial pieces in your lingerie drawer.

And while I can understand the reservations you might have if you’re used to the magical shaping and push-up properties of lined and padded bras, or if your cup size doesn’t permit you to run around in a flimsy triangle of lace all day—rest assured there are options that provide support, molded cups, and enough coverage that you won’t be worrying about accidentally flashing your boss.

Personally, I can vouch for True & Co.’s Gramercy style, which has an underwire and just enough stretch lace to do the job without inspiring dread in the morning, as well as Lively‘s banded, mesh-paneled bralettes. Friends with bigger boobs also swear by Fortnight’s longline soft-cup bras, which provide support up to an E cup without an underwire.

Ahead, shop 25 of our favorite ultra-pretty—and ultra-functional—unlined styles to get you through summer.

1 of 25

Be Mine Demi Bra, $80; at Gooseberry Intimates

Sweet Treats Medallion Bralette, $48.50; at Cosabella

Sheer Mesh Soft Bralette, $28; at Etsy store ekasalingerie

Cyd Softcup Bra, $31.55 (was $52.58); at Lonely

Lace Full-Coverage D-F Cup Bra, $68; at ThirdLove

Lace Scalloped Bralette, $15.97; at Etsy store Snitko Studio

Vienna Longline Bralet, $60; at Eberjey

Wanda Bralette, $95; at Daisy & Elizabeth

Chantelle Merci Demi Bra, $78; at Journelle

Super Soft Lace Demi Bra, $32.50; at GapBody

Soft Triangle Bra, €22.50 (about $24.75); at Ysé

Gramercy Balconette, $64; at True & Co.

Daniela Romantic Garden Balconette Bra, $49; at Intimissimi

The Mesh Trim Bralette, $35; at Lively

Contrast Bra, $78 CAD (about $59); at Mary Young

Sheer Triangle Bralette, $46; at Etsy store FairytalesbyAF

Whisper Racerback Underwire Bra, $69; at Only Hearts

Nude Mesh Lingerie Set, $35.99; at Etsy store BARElyThereIntimates

Timpa Duet Lace Underwire Demi Bra, $36; at Journelle

Serena Strappy Plunge Bralette, $65; at Uye Surana

Vega Longline Bra, $110; at Fortnight

Lace Crop Top, $30; at Topshop

Lace Plunge Unlined Demi Bra, $48.50; at Victoria's Secret

Daisy Bra, $49 (was $58); at Toru & Naoko

Josie Natori Chantilly Lace Plunge Tank Bra, $90; at Natori

