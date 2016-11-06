13 Essential Fashion Instagrams You Probably Don’t Follow—Yet

There probably aren’t many jobs out there for which Instagram lurking could be considered a valuable professional skill rather than a potential distraction, so I feel pretty lucky that in my line of work, it can actually a pretty productive way to “waste” some time.
Granted, I’m not talking about creeping on exes’ tagged photos—what I’m usually doing is hunting down undiscovered fashion Instagrams: fledgling brands, under-the-radar models, or just a random teenager from Minnesota with really rad style. The best discoveries invariably come from falling deep into the rabbit hole while half-watching television or listening to a podcast—perhaps because my Explore page is always a hodgepodge of whatever I’ve been looking at for stories I’m writing (plus, for no apparent reason, an array of Shia LaBeouf memes).
At this point, I think I’ve gotten pretty good at scoping out the pages worth following—you know, not to brag or anything—and because caring is sharing, I thought I’d round up a few of my current faves. If your feed has started to feel a little stale lately, take a gander through the slideshow below—whether you’re into minimalist jewelry brands, stylish cool teens, or artsy pink imagery, you’ll hopefully find something worth a follow.
@arpanaraya
This Nepalese New Yorker is many things—artist, jewelry designer, co-founder of online magazine DISPOSE—but one thing she never, ever is is boring.
instagram / @arpanarayamajhi
instagram / @arpanarayamajhi
instagram / @arpanarayamajhi
@duonyc
Maybe I'm biased because this boutique is a neighborhood haunt, but its snaps of racks filled with minimalist clothes and stacks of vintage denim are forever enticing me to stop in for a visit.
instagram / @duonyc
instagram / @duonyc
@emiliaskuza
Spend way too much time obsessing over Alexa Chung's Instagram feed? Don't sleep on this Aussie model, who also happens to run one of the best-named fashion blogs I've come across in a while: Notre Lame.
instagram / @emiliaskuza
instagram / @emiliaskuza
@youngfrankk
If you aren't immediately charmed by this Virginia-based jewelry line's delicate hand earrings, well, I'm a little disappointed—but luckily there are plenty of other chances to win you over, whether with stackable circle rings or ultra-pretty pendants.
instagram / @youngfrankk
@morganfhill
If you love bright colors, loud accessories, and OTT prints—or are just looking for inspo for your next glittery-eyeshadow look—this young designer's feed should be your first stop.
instagram / @morganfhill
instagram / @morganfhill
instagram / @morganfhill
@_callmesparkle
I'm so glad North West has made it semi-acceptable to consider a three-year-old your fashion icon because OMG how cool is this kid?!
instagram / @_callmesparkle
instagram / @_callmesparkle
instagram / @_callmesparkle
@kurt_lyle
This cool-kid brand intersperses art, architecture, and graphic design among 'grams of its killer coats, giving you a peek into the inspiration behind its incredible prints.
instagram / @kurt_lyle
instagram / @kurt_lyle
instagram / @kurt_lyle
@salemmitchell
No, it's not just you: it's impossible to look through this teenage model's feed and not come down with a serious case of freckle envy. And with gigs for Nylon, Teen Vogue, and Unif under her belt, she's certifiably one to watch.
instagram / @salemmitchell
@byfarshoes
It's hard to believe this Hungarian shoe brand just launched earlier this year—thanks in part to its impressive Instagram, which favors muted colors, rich textures, and hints of understated luxury, it's racked up a long list of fans among the influencer set.
instagram / @byfar_official
instagram / @byfar_official
instagram / @byfar_official
@persephonevint
At the risk of alerting others to my go-to Etsy source for statement earrings, this store has a consistently great selection and excellent imagery—a rarer combo than you'd think.
instagram / @persephonevint
instagram / @persephonevint
instagram / @persephonevint
@innikachoo
This just-launched brand specializes in ultra-girly smock dresses and gingham matching sets—and its lookbook is one of the dreamiest I've found on the 'Gram in a while.
instagram
instagram / @innikachoo
@luiny
Maybe it's this model's perfect blunt-bang bob, but man do I feel like I need some of this designer's sophisticated, sculptural jewelry in my life.
instagram / @luiny
instagram / @luiny
@adrienneraquel
What can I say? I'm a sucker for a pink grid, and this photographer-art director has one of the best.
instagram / @adrienneraquel
instagram / @adrienneraquel
@adrienneraquel
instagram / @adrienneraquel