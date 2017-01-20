The Best Underwear for Your Zodiac Sign

These days, there are guides to the zodiac sign in relation to just about everything under the sun (pun intended). There’s the zodiac guide to essential oils. There’s the one about “winning the holidays.” Don’t forget about the “best summer makeup trend for your zodiac sign,” or the “perfect manicure for your zodiac sign,” or the one about how “your sign affects your sex life.” We could go on all day, but don’t worry: We won’t.
We will speculate as to the best underwear styles for your own personal zodiac sign, Libra (or is it Taurus?), because you deserve to wear panties that are both comfortable and also helping you on your celestial quest toward self-actualization and personal growth. After all, what is a pair of underwear if not a tool to show you your true self? At very least, all 12 of the underpinning options in the slideshow ahead are gorgeous as hell. Go ahead—aren’t you curious if you should be a thong-wearer or if you’re more of a full-butt brief kinda gal?
Aries
The Aries gal is "modern all the way, full of spunk and drive," according to famed astrologer Susan Miller, which makes us think she'd probably want a thong. Thongs are pretty modern. As to the spunk and drive part, well—we leave that up to her.
Josie Thong in Silver Lining Grey, $28; at Valentine
Photo:
Valentine
Taurus
Since Susan Miller writes that “the Taurus woman is feminine, soft and highly diplomatic,” we imagine she'd be happiest wearing delicate underwear—but she cannot, under any circumstances, be uncomfortable in the slightest. Try something high-waisted in floral lace.
Billie Mid Brief in Black, $45.81; at Lonely
Photo:
Lonely
Gemini
Geminis are nothing if not dualistic: Their twinning nature makes them great candidates for a little of this on one side and a little of that on the other. And so, we present—panties that are colorful in the front, demure in the back. As Susan Miller puts it, "Don't advise a Gemini woman that she would be better off doing one thing at a time, for she needs variety and pursues a multitude of interests." Variety in everything—even underwear.
Ivy Seamless High-Waist in Marsala/Rose, $62; at Fortnight
Photo:
Fortnight
Cancer
Susan Miller points out that the Cancer lady is a "lunar goddess" who "takes responsibility seriously." She also "rules tradition," whatever that means, which makes us think she'd be a good candidate for a good, old-fashioned pair of regular full-butt underwear, albeit in sleek Belgian honeycomb micromesh in a peachy pink shade.
Sieve Brief in Nude, $35; at Negative
Photo:
Negative
Leo
Nothing says "extravagant"—Susan Miller's word for Leo women—like a mesh bikini brief with floral embroidery serving as its side panels. As she puts it, "a lioness would rather have one dazzling outfit than 20 cheap ones." Couldn't have put it better ourselves, so—step away from the H&M undies and gravitate toward lingerie.
Rodes Brief, $33; at Daydream Nation
Photo:
Daydream Nation
Virgo
According to the angle of the moon, the process of plants slowly and imperceptibly growing by photosynthesis, and science, Virgos do best when they have comfort and style at the same time. Also, Susan Miller said Virgos are good for “heaps of amazing practical advice,” which might include “let your underwear multitask.” As such, Thinx are the way to go—at least while the Virgo woman has her period.
Hiphugger, $34; at Thinx
Photo:
Thinx
Libra
Libra gals tend to "favor an eclectic look," says Susan Miller, and there's nothing more eclectic than wearing a pair of men's briefs under that slammin' outfit. Plus, everyone knows Libras are die-hard fans of comfort and can't stand conformity. No need to go to the men's section, though: These days, boxers are for women too.
Women's Boyfriend Mid-Thigh Boxer Brief 3-Pack, $14.99; at Target
Photo:
Target
Scorpio
Everyone knows that if you get too close to a Scorpio, she'll bite. But Scorpios are also known for their passionate natures, and we can't think of a better way to communicate fiery passion than these knickers. As Susan Miller puts it, "the operative word to best understand your Scorpio lover is 'passion." The more you know…
Penny Brief in Black, $42.29; at Lonely
Photo:
Lonely
Sagittarius
We don't know about you, but a high-waisted pair of underwear crafted from soft bamboo jersey with a mesh back panel says "self assured and sophisticated" to us. And those are just the words that Susan Miller used to describe the Sag women. Coincidence? We think not.
Lux High-Waist Brief, $43.35; at Mary Young
Photo:
Mary Young
Capricorn
"The Capricorn woman is the one with the good gold jewelry, neutral tweed or classic Brooks Brothers suits and silk shirts," Susan Miller writes. And under that suit, silk shirt, and gold jewelry—there's obviously a pair of ultra sexy underwear, like this high-waisted cut-out style.
Giselle Knickers, $136.09; at Hopeless
Photo:
Hopeless
Aquarius
An Aquarius lady is "smart, independent, somewhat rebellious, and a true original," according to Susan Miller. All of Hopeless' gorgeous lingerie is handmade and made to order, so—sounds like this pair of polka-dot briefs fits the bill.
Jeanne Knickers, $37.80; at Hopeless
Photo:
Hopeless
Pisces
The Pisces woman loves to be classic and traditional, and nothing says timeless like a black Hanky Panky organic cotton thong. Susan Miller says Pisces ladies are known to be "soft and ultra-feminine," which sounds like she could also be describing a Hanky Panky thong. Perfection.
Organic Cotton Original Rise Thong with Lace, $18; at Hanky Panky
Photo:
Hanky Panky