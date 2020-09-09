The Best Underwear For Women, From Flirty Thongs To Seamless Briefs

We wear it under our clothes each day, flaunt it for our partners (or the mirror, TBH) and lounge around the house wearing it—so it’s high-time we made sure we’re shopping the best underwear for women. Anyone who’s ever taken the time to do a little research before making a big purchase or invested in something they use every single day (like a mattress or desk chair) is sure to tell you that it’s worth the extra effort to find the best of the best. If we all treated underwear shopping like we do mattress or even engagement ring shopping, we’d likely all feel a little more comfortable every day. It doesn’t matter how couture your ensemble is; if your underwear is uncomfortable, it can ruin the feel of an entire outfit.

Taking a few moments to find underwear that will stay comfortable throughout the day and look cute at the same time is definitely a game-changing decision. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research, and gone through pages and pages of undies to find some of the best underwear for women available right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re into sexy lace thongs or high-waisted cotton briefs—there’s the perfect pair out there just waiting for you for you add it to your underwear rotation.

Thankfully, though, stocking up on the best underwear won’t cost you an entire paycheck. Unlike some big-ticket items, underwear is something that you can find in high-quality styles for affordable prices. (We love to see it!) You might occasionally want to splurge on some sultry lingerie pieces, but ultimately, good undies are available in all price ranges. Whether you have $100 or $5 to spend on a pair of underwear, you can still find pairs that you’ll love to wear day after day.

Of course, there’s not just one singular style we recommend keeping in your drawer. Somedays you might want something a little sexy. Other days, it might be all about comfort as you binge a new Netflix show. Maybe you work out a lot and want a few pairs of underwear that wick away sweat and stay up while you run. There are so many different types of undies for all different occasions—but we’ve made it easy for you to find them all.

Keep reading for 18 different pairs of the best underwear for women from all your favorite brands. You’ll discover styles from lacy lingerie styles to everyday briefs—and everything in between. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things underwear. Once you’re lounging around in comfort all day every day, you’ll be so glad you took the time to find your perfect pair.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best Underwear For Women: Sexy

Whether you want to spice up your daily underwear game or have a special occasion in mind (wink, wink), sexy underwear is a must-have. You can go for a lacy thong if that’s your vibe, but sexy underwear comes in plenty of different styles—including options with more coverage. Just own it with confidence, and you’re sure to look hot as hell.

This pink lacy thong is probably exactly what one would think of when they picture sexy underwear—and for good reason. Fleur du Mal always has the chicest undies, and this piece is no exception.

Think boyshorts can’t be sexy? Think again. Hanky Panky’s lace boyshorts are not only comfortable for everyday wear, but they’re also hot AF.

Show off that booty with these Torrid lace-back hipster panties. They have a fun snake print in the front, then an open lacy back that’s seriously sexy.

Best Underwear For Women: Seamless

OK, seamless underwear is something everyone needs in their wardrobes. If you’re constantly battling with panty-lines or just want to make sure you don’t ever have to, snag yourself a pair of the best seamless underwear. These come in solids, patterns, low-waist, high-waist and every option in between, so you’re sure to find the exact style of undies you love in a seamless iteration.

You can’t go wrong with a few pairs of seamless hipster underwear. This set from Mae is available in packs of three—and we’re particularly into this light and neutral set.

If you’re more into florals, try this pair of micro hipster undies from Auden. For only $5 a pop, you might as well shop a few while you’re at it!

Some of the best underwear for women comes from Aerie—full stop. If you’ve never tried their undies before, start with the seamless bikini underwear. Before long, you won’t want any other brand.

Best Underwear For Women: Fitness

For those who are always headed on a hike or constantly hitting the gym, you’ll definitely want a few pairs of fitness-ready underwear in your drawer. Your best bets are moisture-wicking options and underwear that won’t ride up as you exercise. Comfort and breathability are key here, folks!

Leave it to a brand that makes fitness clothing to produce the ultimate in work out-ready underwear. These Reebok hipster panties are a great choice for wearing while exercising or throughout a normal day.

Designed for both yoga and cardio, these moisture-wicking undies from Lululemon are a great choice for just about any type of exercise. They come in a pack of three as well, so you’ll have plenty to try out.

Uniqlo’s Airism fabric is super breathable and lightweight, so even if you’re going for a run on a hot summer day, you won’t feel like your undies are weighing you down.

Best Underwear For Women: Comfort

For lounging around the house or just the perfect everyday undies, we like to focus on the comfort levels. High-waisted underwear is always a great option, but you can also opt for something with a lot of stretch or breathable fabrics. We’ve picked a few must-haves, but ultimately it’s all about what works best for your body.

If it’s comfort you’re seeking, you can’t go wrong with a classic Calvin Klein cotton boyshort. Perfect for wearing around the house all day with an oversized tee, these undies are a must-shop.

Of course, if you want something that’s a little more fun, opt for these Hanky Panky island-print boyshorts instead. The lining is made with 100% cotton, but there’s a little bit of spandex in the shell for ultimate stretchy comfort.

While CUUP is known for their gorgeous bras, don’t sleep on their underwear! These high-waisted CUUP undies are soft, lightweight and seriously cute.

Best Underwear For Women: Plus Sizes

Plenty of brands carry extended sizes, but not all of them are created equal. If you wear plus sizes, sometimes you want to make sure the underwear you’re purchasing is a surefire fit for your body. Try one of the options below for plus-size underwear options you’re sure to love.

These lace hipster undies are available in sizes small through 5X, and work great for everyday wear. The lace adds a bit of sexy flare, but the hipster style makes these comfortable for wearing all day long.

ThirdLove’s underwear selection is seriously good—and totally size-inclusive. You’ve likely seen influencers rave about their bras, but their undies are definitely worth checking out, too.

For those who wear plus sizes, it should come as no surprise that Torrid has some of the best plus-size underwear on the market. Available in sizes 10 through 30, there are plenty of comfortable, cute and sexy styles from which to choose.

Best Underwear For Women: Nudes

Of course, no collection of undies is complete without some of the best nude underwear for women. Once you find a style you love—thong, high-waist, boyshort—consider buying a few pairs in nude colors. This will ensure that you never have to think twice about whether or not that sheer dress you love shows what’s underneath.

This pack of four thongs is a great option if you prefer to have multiple shades of nude underwear. Obviously just one shade does not fit all, so you can opt for a variety pack that features several different hues.

Once again, we have a create option from ThirdLove. Their Comfort Stretch Bikini is perfect for wearing every day—and comes in several different nude shades, as well as some more colorful options.

Everything from Skims sells out notoriously quickly, but if you can find your size, you’ll find that their selection of nude underwear is unmatched. From high-waist briefs to the Smoothing Thong, there’s something for everyone.