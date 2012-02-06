StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Tweets Of Super Bowl XLVI

Spencer Cain
by
The Super Bowl has been quite a show. Between Madonna‘s couture’d out half-time extravaganza (which I wanted to hate, but I sort of loved), and some incredible plays (truth be told, I don’t know exactly what’s going on because I’m drunk on buffalo wings right now), it’s been quite a show.

Now, many of you are probably glued to the TV not to miss anything while the Big Blue take on the Pats — or maybe some of you just REALLY want to watch the preview for NBC’s Smash 500 times. Either way, I’m sure you’ve been missing some of the amazingness that’s been going down on Twitter tonight.

Some of our favorite celebrities and fashion people alike are tweeting their most hilarious thoughts, and I’ve compiled a gallery to keep track. Whoever wins the game is irrelevant at this point — just take a look at some of the awesomeness in the gallery above!

1 of 14

Oof, it's too true...

I think we were all confused...

Based on the half time show, probably not, Derek. 

I was just amused that Miss Jackson was chiming in. 

HA. We were all thinking it.

Amen, Sandy. Amen. 

Bill always knows just what to say. 

UGH! A Truth or Dare moment, I live for it. 

Seriously!

I'm wondering why I wasn't there with them. 

Yeah, many weren't sure which it was.

Her number is apparently "TIMELESS."

An amazing point.

Groban FTW. 

