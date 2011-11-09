StyleCaster
Share

Best Fashion Tweets From Last Night’s Versace For H&M Fête

What's hot
StyleCaster

Best Fashion Tweets From Last Night’s Versace For H&M Fête

Jessica Rubin
by
Best Fashion Tweets From Last Night’s Versace For H&M Fête
8 Start slideshow

As you probably all know by now, last night was the crazy shindig thrown to celebrate the Versace for H&M collaboration. There were performances by Nicki Minaj and Prince, chances to shop the new collection, and lots of champagne.

Moreso than anything else, these three factors contributed to some pretty amazing Twitter action last night. Drunk fashionistas hungry for Versace python skirts and high on glitter took to the Twittersphere, sharing their thoughts, experiences and sightings.

We put together a slideshow of our favorite Versace for H&M inspired tweets. Click through for an afternoon dose of hilarity!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Lady Gaga’s Workshop Hits Barneys: Check Out Pics Here

Lady Gaga’s Workshop Hits Barneys: Check Out Pics Here
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share