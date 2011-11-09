Best Fashion Tweets From Last Night’s Versace For H&M Fête

As you probably all know by now, last night was the crazy shindig thrown to celebrate the Versace for H&M collaboration. There were performances by Nicki Minaj and Prince, chances to shop the new collection, and lots of champagne.

Moreso than anything else, these three factors contributed to some pretty amazing Twitter action last night. Drunk fashionistas hungry for Versace python skirts and high on glitter took to the Twittersphere, sharing their thoughts, experiences and sightings.

We put together a slideshow of our favorite Versace for H&M inspired tweets. Click through for an afternoon dose of hilarity!