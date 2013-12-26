Our 9 Best TV Families

Are you enjoying your week at home with friends and family? We are too, but after the past few days of holiday hijinks, we could really use some alone time right about now. Or at least a little bit of a respite from our relatives.

Which is why we’ve begun to ponder other people’s families, or at least some of our favorite fictional families—you know, the ones that never seem to fight, that always look perfect, that laugh heartily over take out Chinese, and have ample bathroom space.

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fictional television families below. Take a look and share the families you wouldn’t mind being adopted by in the comments.

1. The Cohens, “The O.C.”

These guys lived on the beach, were fantastically wealthy, and still managed to be super down to earth, too. Plus, they were graced with Peter Gallagher’s incredible eyebrows (considered the fifth member of the Cohen clan).

2. The Bluths, “Arrested Development”

Sure these guys are way dysfunctional, but how fun would it be to drink martinis with Lucille Bluth?

3. The Huxtables, “The Cosby Show”

Seriously, who didn’t want to be adopted by the Huxtables in the ’80s? Well, we still do. They’re basically the perfect family, and we love their sense of humor (and their Coogi sweaters).

4. The Salingers, “Party of Five”

The sibling clan of the Salingers was a tightknit group that really took care of each other.

5. The Keatons, “Family Ties”

Aren’t hippie parents the best? Plus, that would mean Alex P. Keaton would kinda be our brother.

6. The Crawleys, “Downton Abbey”

Because, hello, wouldn’t living at Downton be fabulous?

7. The Gilmores, “Gilmore Girls”

Rory and Lorelai are the coolest mother-daughter team ever, and plus we’d love to hang out at Luke’s diner and eat pancakes all the time, too.

8. The Walshes, “Beverly Hills 90210”

Minnesota Twins Brenda and Brandon (wow, the Walsh parents were deeply uncreative when it came to names, weren’t they?) had ridiculously wholesome parents, and managed to retain a deep sense of family, even in excess-filled Beverly Hills.

9. The Taylors, “Friday Night Lights”

Watching “Friday Night Lights” made us want to give up our lives in New York City and move to a small town in Texas.