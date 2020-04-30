The Coziest Turkish Cotton Bathrobes You Can Lounge Around in All Day

With how long women spend showering, bathing and getting ready, you should make sure you have a fantastic bathrobe in your arsenal — especially if you spend half of your weekend and weekday evenings in your robe. Robes are the ultimate loungewear, after all. You want a robe that’s cute, long-lasting and, of course, comfortable. If you want your robe to feel like a towel, so you get a second opportunity to dry off, you should check out Turkish cotton robes.

Turkish cotton mimics your bath towel in the best way possible. It wicks moisture away from your body and absorbs it, while drying you off. Despite absorbing all of that water, it remains relatively dry. You’ll find that spas, hotels and pools usually carry Turkish cotton towels if that helps you imagine what Turkish cotton bathrobes feel like. This type of robe is made out of cotton from Turkey and is harder. It tends to become fluffier over time, which is good news for shoppers who want something cozy to curl up in.

We rounded up the best turkish cotton robes that’ll help you make the transition from shower to fully dressed (even if that transition takes four hours). We found both long and mid-length robes. One of our options even has a hood, if you want a more mystical vibe. You’ll have nearly every color robe available to you, no matter if you want to channel Elle Woods’ fluffy blue bathrobe in Legally Blonde or get pretty in pink.

1. TowelSelections Women's Robe

Super soft with moisture-wicking properties, the robe acts like a towel and absorbs water from the shower or pool. You won’t feel cold or wet after showering on a freezing night. Made in Turkey from 100 percent Turkish cotton, this bathrobe from TowelSelections is styled as a Kimono terry robe. It has two pockets and a sturdy tie, so the robe will stay closed. Available in colors from pink nectar to deep sea, you’ll be able to find a shade that suits you.

2. Arus Women's Hooded Classic Bathrobe

If you want a Turkish cotton robe that’ll cover you head to (nearly) toe, this Arus robe is a great pick. The robe has a hood that can drape over wet hair and pockets to put your phone in. Or if you’d rather just put your hood up and burrow into your couch, that works, too. This robe will keep you cozy and dry after a swim, dip or shower. The bathrobe comes in six different colors, ranging from burgundy to latte.

3. Soft Touch Linen 100% Turkish Cotton Women's Robe

This Soft Touch Linen robe is designed to make you feel like you’re having your own personal spa day. With eight different color robes to choose from, the robe is made out of all cotton fiber and with no-man made materials, so you can feel good about choosing this all-natural robe. If you look closely at the robe, you’ll see that it has a luxurious Waffle Spa Diamond Pattern. Designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, you can wear this year-round.