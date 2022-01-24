Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from trend cycling, can be worn now or ten years in the future and will look good with literally any pair of bottoms you own. Made for everything from easy Sundays to complementing a pant suit for the office, tees wield the power to elevate any outfit thanks to their perfect plainness.

But here’s the thing: A t-shirt’s minimalistic nature also means that wearing an ill-fitting one becomes painfully stark (a dreaded fashion faux pas), so fit and shape are of paramount importance. Ergo, tracking down a tee that fits you to a T is not easy. To take the guesswork out, we’ve gone on the hunt for the best t-shirts of every neckline and cut, eliminating the bad from the good, and sticking to affordable prices that make restocking a cinch. We tried, tested and mulled over every one of these, so we’re not kidding when we say they are the cream of the crop.

Below, we’ve procured an it-list of the best t-shirts of 2022, so if you’re looking to refresh your t-shirt stash for the new year (aren’t we all?), we have you covered. Our shopping advice: pick out your faves, order them and try them on, then stock up on allll of the basic colors (white, black and grey) of the ones that do you right, and take inventory every season to make sure they’re fresh.

Best V-Neck T-Shirt

Everlane The Organic Cotton V-Neck

Out of all the v-neck tees we tried on, Everlane won hands down for two excellent reasons: the depth of the v-neck doesn’t go too deep, so no bra-flashing blunders, and the organic cotton is oh so premium, slightly thicker and much softer than other brands. Neither fitted nor relaxed, it just slightly clings to the shoulders and falls beautifully. These do run small, so size up.

Best Work T-Shirt

Uniqlo Women U Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Another beautiful basic crew neck tee, this one is made of heavy supima cotton, thick enough to conceal even a black bra. It also comes in a variety of colors, from black and white to this blue, bright pink and a rusty orange. Those who swear by this shirt also attest that it doesn’t shrink, stretch or pill after washing.

Best Oversized T-Shirt

Cos Oversized T-Shirt

Made of soft cotton jersey that’s slightly thicker than most t-shirts, Cos has nailed a somewhat structured oversized basic shirt that doesn’t look overly slouchy or like you’re swimming in it. Wear the white one with a pair of black work pants and strappy heels for an instantly chic look. Size way down if you’re petite.

Best Crewneck T-Shirt

H&M Cotton T-shirt

This bestseller from H&M takes the crown for the best basic crew-neck t-shirt. By basic, we mean a shirt that is not too fitted or overly loose and is made of crisp-yet-soft cotton. Keep an eye out as these are so popular, they tend to go in and out of stock quicker than you can say add-to-cart. They are true to size, but size up if you’re after juuuuust the right amount of give.

Best Cropped T-Shirt

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Cut in a straight and wider fit for easy movement, and available with or without pockets, this cropped t-shirt from Everlane hits the sweet spot right at the top of a high-waisted bottom. The boxy shape balances out the cropped length, steering clear of looking too tiny overall. Like the v-neck, the material is soft and drapes beautifully, justifying the slightly higher price tag.

Best Fitted T-Shirt

Express Fitted Double Layer Crew Neck Tee

When donning wide-leg jeans or an exceptionally fluffy midi skirt, a fitted shirt that offsets the size of the bottoms is called for. And this one from Express is our top pick—soft, stretchy material is double layered to hide bra lines, it comes in loads of neutral shades and no squeezing that generates otherwise nonexistent muffin tops in sight.

Best Scoop Neck T-Shirt

H&M Cotton T-shirt

This is exactly like the H&M crew neck shirt, except the neckline is slightly wider in a subtle scoop, and the sleeves are a bit shorter than the crew neck, which balances out the wider neckline. Unlike other scoop necks that take too deep of a dip and can appear a little off-kilter at times, the slight scoop of this tee is perfection.

Best Dressy T-Shirt

Zara V-Neck Lyocell T-Shirt

There are times when an ultra soft, drapey t-shirt is so right. It’s dressy enough to wear along to work, but comfy enough for lounging around at home. The lyocell material feels uber soft yet still holds a wee bit of structure. We found it does run a little large, so size down for a more fitted look.