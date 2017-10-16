16 of the Trendiest Glasses Frames to Try Right Now

Boring eyewear has long been a thing of the past. Brands like Warby Parker and countless others have totally changed the game by making cool, trendy, and affordable glasses for the masses. You no longer have to wear snoozy, straightforward frames or wish you had contacts.

We found 16 of the cutest glasses frames currently on the market that will make you want to swap out your current glasses or rethink avoiding your next appointment with your optometrist.

All hail four-eyed fashion and step into fall with frames that have pearl detailing, graphic prints, bold statements and more. Click through the slideshow to shop our picks directly.