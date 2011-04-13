Best Beauty Trends in Vogue Japan’s Stunning Editorial

StyleCaster
Kerry Pieri
Beauty editorials and supplements are often seen as the bastard sibling to high fashion’s golden child. Vogue Japan is so whatever to that old news, with new, stunning portraits of Ginta Lapina by Franois Nars. Entitled “The China Syndrome,” there’s some serious far east inspiration, regardless of the very blond girl wearing the makeup.

Lapina wears McQueen, Vuitton and Balenciaga, but it’s the smoky eye, berry lips, red pout, lavender shadow and cat eyes that are really killing me. Click through for some beauty editorial candy.

