25 Modern Trench Coats You’ll Want to Wrap Yourself up In

Photo: Getty Images

If there is one season-less outerwear piece you need in your closet this year—and, frankly, any year—it’s a trench coat. You can wear a trench year round, and it’s easy to dress up, dress down, and match with pretty much anything in your closet.

Typically, when we shop for classic pieces, we gravitate towards neutral colors like black, gray, nude or even a navy. But since 2017 and soon-to-be 2018 is all about stepping out of your fashion comfort zone and trying new things, we’re on a roll with graphic prints, embroidery, and interesting silhouettes—and you should be, too.

We’ve selected 25 of the coolest, not-your-average trench coats for the season. Not feeling the classic khaki trench? Instead, try a tartan print, denim fabric, or something with a little glitz. Step up your outerwear game this season and click through the gallery to find your perfect trench soulmate (or two).

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Half Trench
The Half Trench
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Tartan Trench
The Tartan Trench

Trench, $2,695; at Burberry

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Off-the-Shoulder
Off-the-Shoulder
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Audrey Trench
The Audrey Trench

Trench, $290; at Ei8ght Dreams

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Green Queen
Green Queen
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Electric Blue Slide
Electric Blue Slide

Trench, $2,400; at Diane Von Furstenberg

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Classic
The Classic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Organza Trench
The Organza Trench

Simone Rocha trench, $2,787; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Graphic Prints
Graphic Prints
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Army Green Squad
Army Green Squad

Trench, $109.99 (was $219.99); at Addition Elle

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Casual Trench Day
Casual Trench Day
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Retro Vinyls
Retro Vinyls

Trench, $298; at Marciano

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Little Leather
Little Leather
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Corduroy Cutie
Corduroy Cutie

Trench, $3,120; at Prada

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Baby Blues
Baby Blues
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Snake Effect
The Snake Effect

Trench, $998; at Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Raincoat Trench
The Raincoat Trench
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Weaved Out
Weaved Out

Trench, $95 (was $169); at City Chic

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Preppy Chic
Preppy Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Flower Power
Flower Power

Trench, $120 (was $260); at River Island

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Tartan Street Style
Tartan Street Style
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Meow Meow
Meow Meow

Dolce & Gabbana trenh, $2,675; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | That's 70's Show
That's 70's Show
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | The Mini Trench Dress
The Mini Trench Dress

A.L.C. Dress, $795; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 25 Trench Coats | Houndstooth Hero
Houndstooth Hero

Trench, $1,295; at Tibi

