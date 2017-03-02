The Best Trench Coats to Shop Right Now

When fashion editors and style authorities name the pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe, the trench coat almost always makes the cut. Originally designed for French and British soldiers in World War I, it’s since become a staple for both men and women—a topper that polishes any look while keeping you warm and repelling the rain.

Traditional trenches are khaki, belted, and double-breasted, and there’s perhaps no more recognizable designer of them than Burberry. Season after season the label reinvents the piece in new lengths, colors, and cuts, and the same is seen from other brands.

Our current favorites include a cropped Mango trench, a checked J. Crew design, and yes, one of those fancy Burberry numbers. Trite as it may sound, there really are styles for every taste and budget—whether you’re looking to splurge on a classic that reads detective chic, or want something trendy and affordable. Shop the best trench coats ahead.