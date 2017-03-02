The Best Trench Coats to Shop Right Now

When fashion editors and style authorities name the pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe, the trench coat almost always makes the cut. Originally designed for French and British soldiers in World War I, it’s since become a staple for both men and women—a topper that polishes any look while keeping you warm and repelling the rain.
Traditional trenches are khaki, belted, and double-breasted, and there’s perhaps no more recognizable designer of them than Burberry. Season after season the label reinvents the piece in new lengths, colors, and cuts, and the same is seen from other brands.
Our current favorites include a cropped Mango trench, a checked J. Crew design, and yes, one of those fancy Burberry numbers. Trite as it may sound, there really are styles for every taste and budget—whether you’re looking to splurge on a classic that reads detective chic, or want something trendy and affordable. Shop the best trench coats ahead.
J.Crew Collection Trench Coat in Windowpane, $258; at J.Crew
Photo:
J.Crew
Mango Cotton Short Trench, $129.99; at Mango
Photo:
Mango
Eloquii Studio Denim Trench Coatm $159.90; at Eloquii
Maggie Marilyn Brave Ruffle-Trimmed Stretch-Cotton Twill Gilet, $660; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Maggie Marilyn
Forever 21 Plus Size Wrap Jacket, $27.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Everlane Swing Trench, $122; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
Tibi Trench Coat, $1,100; at Tibi
Photo:
Tibi
Gap Water-Resistant Short Hooded Trench, $138; at Gap
Photo:
Gap
ASOS Vero Moda Tall Trench Coat, $73; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Burberry Peony Rose Print Cotton Trench Coat, $2,395; at Burberry
Photo:
Burberry
Belstaff Convertible Leather-Trimmed Cotton Trench Coat, $558.25; at The Outnet
Photo:
Belstaff
H&M Short Trenchcoat, $69.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M
Add Down Trench Coat, $336; at Shopbop
Photo:
Add Down
Torrid Crepe Trench Coat, $42.73 (was $56.98); at Torrid
Cinq à Sept Marlowe Asymmetrical Off Shoulder Trench Jacket, $425; at Intermix
Guess Hooded Softshell Trench Coat, $89.90 (was $180); at Nordstrom
Topshop Nylon Trench Coat, $150; at Topshop