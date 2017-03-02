The Best Trench Coats to Shop Right Now

StyleCaster
When fashion editors and style authorities name the pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe, the trench coat almost always makes the cut. Originally designed for French and British soldiers in World War I, it’s since become a staple for both men and women—a topper that polishes any look while keeping you warm and repelling the rain.

Traditional trenches are khaki, belted, and double-breasted, and there’s perhaps no more recognizable designer of them than Burberry. Season after season the label reinvents the piece in new lengths, colors, and cuts, and the same is seen from other brands.

Our current favorites include a cropped Mango trench, a checked J. Crew design, and yes, one of those fancy Burberry numbers. Trite as it may sound, there really are styles for every taste and budget—whether you’re looking to splurge on a classic that reads detective chic, or want something trendy and affordable. Shop the best trench coats ahead.

1 of 20

J.Crew Collection Trench Coat in Windowpane, $258; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Mango Cotton Short Trench, $129.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Eloquii Studio Denim Trench Coatm $159.90; at Eloquii

Maggie Marilyn Brave Ruffle-Trimmed Stretch-Cotton Twill Gilet, $660; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Maggie Marilyn

Embroidered Floral Trench, $178; at Anthropologie

Forever 21 Plus Size Wrap Jacket, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Everlane Swing Trench, $122; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Tibi Trench Coat, $1,100; at Tibi

Photo: Tibi

Gap Water-Resistant Short Hooded Trench, $138; at Gap

Photo: Gap

ASOS Vero Moda Tall Trench Coat, $73; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Burberry Peony Rose Print Cotton Trench Coat, $2,395; at Burberry

Photo: Burberry

Barneys Warehouse Pas de Calais Sleeveless Trench Vest, $139; at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: Barneys Warehouse

Belstaff Convertible Leather-Trimmed Cotton Trench Coat, $558.25; at The Outnet

Photo: Belstaff

H&M Short Trenchcoat, $69.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Add Down Trench Coat, $336; at Shopbop

Photo: Add Down

Torrid Crepe Trench Coat, $42.73 (was $56.98); at Torrid

Cinq à Sept Marlowe Asymmetrical Off Shoulder Trench Jacket, $425; at Intermix

Guess Hooded Softshell Trench Coat, $89.90 (was $180); at Nordstrom 

Kimchi Blue Clemmie Trench Coat, $139; at Urban Outfitters

Topshop Nylon Trench Coat, $150; at Topshop

