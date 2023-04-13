StyleCaster
Share

The Best Trench Coats For Men Will Make You Look Cooler Than John Wick

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Trench Coats For Men Will Make You Look Cooler Than John Wick

by
The Best Trench Coats For Men Will Make You Look Cooler Than John Wick
Photo: GETTY. MANGO. MRR. POSTER. NORDSTROM. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Facing the elements through changing seasons is no easy task: Just as you outfit yourself with sturdy boots and a cozy parka in winter, a similar approach is necessary on blustery spring days that may force some to cancel plans and retreat inside. But not you—you’ve got a trench coat handy. And “no retreat” is indeed the meaning behind the trench coat, the bold, timeless style that lives up to its name. 

The best trench coats for men have a heritage that stretches back more than a century (companies like Burberry and Aquascutum each claim earliest versions of the style for themselves), but they’re just as relevant today as a winner-takes-all piece of spring outerwear. Trench coats were worn widely in, well, the trenches, with details like epaulettes and large map pockets serving as utilitarian touches. 

Today’s best trench coats can lean a bit more streamlined, made by major fashion houses as well as mass-market retailers and eclectic designers. They’re usually double-breasted and designed to hit mid-thigh or slightly longer—some even go well past the knee in the most bold designs on the market. Colors like olive and navy are classic and nod to the style’s military background, and options like khaki or light tan call to mind silver-screen appearances by the style. 

The trench coat isn’t quite the sort of technical jacket you’d want to wear out on the trail or camping, but it’s a style that’ll more than stand up to the demands of breezy, rainy days in the city. These are the ones we’ve got our eyes on now. 

Burberry Kensington Coat

Nordstrom

Burberry Kensington Gabardine Trench Coat

If you’re going to wear a trench coat, you might as well wear one of the original versions of the style, one you’ll have for years on end. It still boasts a removable belt and water-repellent cotton gabardine construction.

Burberry Kensington Gabardine Trench… $2,490
Buy Now
Karl Trench Coat

Nordstrom

Karl Lagefeld Paris Trench Coat

The designer himself was rarely seen without a striking piece of sleek, statement-making outerwear as part of his ensemble, so this wool-blend trench coat feels like a bold homage to Karl himself, the man who inspired the theme for the 2023 Met Gala.

Karl Lagefeld Paris Trench Coat $175 (Originally $350)
Buy Now
Barrington Classic Fit Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Nordstrom

Hart Schaffner Marx Barrington Trench Coat

Opt for a longer cut and a classic, easy-to-layer fit in this retro-minded trench coat, which has a sort of “detective in a neo-noir film” vibe. The detachable wool collar and epaulettes are tried-and-true style details, too.

Hart Schaffner Marx Barrington Trench… $272.25+
Buy Now
Macintosh St. Andrews Double Breasted Trench Coat

Nordstrom

Mackintosh Macintosh St. Andrews Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Long-running British heritage outerwear brand Mackintosh undeniably knows a thing or two about performance outerwear blended with a dash of historic style. This water-resistant, 100 percent cotton gabardine coat toes the line between both quite nicely.

Macintosh St. Andrews Double Breasted… $1,095
Buy Now
ENTRENCHED TRENCH JACKET - OLIVE

Highland Duds

Highland Park Olive “Entrenched” Coat

Highland Park goes all-in on throwback trench coat touches, from shoulder epaulettes to a stylish, useful belted front and a reinforced chest storm flap. The water-resistant twill build should prove supple yet sturdy.

Highland Park Olive "Entrenched" Coat $164.50
Buy Now
Michael KorsDouble Breasted Trench Coat

Bloomingdales

Michael Kors Double-Breasted Trench Coat

The trench coat gets a bit more modern and sleek with this Michael Kors option, which features a cut that more closely resembles a peacoat. Both flap and zippered hip pockets deliver everyday carry storage space, while the double-layer collar should prove effective against spring rain.

Michael Kors Double Breasted Trench Coat $398
Buy Now
Herno Laminar City Trench Coat

Bloomingdales

Herno Laminar City Trench Coat

With its crisp black colorway and functional hood, this trench coat closely resembles something Keanu Reeves might rock in John Wick—not a bad style move to have in your rotation this spring, if you ask us.

Herno Laminar City Trench Coat $995
Buy Now
Supima Cotton Thermore Fill Trench Coat

Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers Cotton Trench Coat

Brooks Brothers has a knack for sticking close to tried-and-true classics, like the Oxford shirt or the blue blazer, so its tasteful cotton trench coat fits in nicely alongside a business casual spring #OOTD.

Brooks Brothers Cotton Trench Coat $488.60
Buy Now
Banana Republic Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Inject a touch of printed flair into your spring outerwear game with this eye-catching Banana Republic version, featuring lightweight, water-resistant organic Italian cotton for a sustainable, functional finish.

Banana Republic Water-Resistant Trench… $299.97
Buy Now
Canvas Trench CoatHONOR THE GIFT

Nordstrom

HONOR THE GIFT Canvas Trench Coat

The heavyweight canvas of this trench coat packs a serious punch, and the soft velvet collar is a premium detail—as is the graphic print on the upper back. It’s unlike any coat you’ve currently got in your wardrobe, which makes it a steal in and of itself.

HONOR THE GIFT Canvas Trench Coat $192
Buy Now
Heywood Khaki Trench Coat

Indochino

Indochino Heywood Khaki Trench Coat

Normally known for its refined suiting and trousers, Indochino delivers a perfectly polished outerwear solution for when you’ve got to dress to the nines in spring rain. Best of all is the fact that you can customize it to your liking based on your measurements.

Indochino Heywood Khaki Trench Coat $295
Buy Now
ROHE Double-Breasted Cotton Trenchcoat

ROHE

ROHE Double-Breasted Cotton Trenchcoat

ROHE pushes the boundaries of what the trench coat can do with this ankle-length version, one that stands out boldly and stylishly, even on the gloomiest of spring days.

ROHE Double-Breasted Cotton Trenchcoat $1,000
Buy Now
NILI LOTANTrenton Double-Breasted Belted Cotton-Canvas Trench Coat

NILI LOTAN

NILI LOTAN Trenton Double-Breasted Trench Coat

When done right, the trench coat can go from functionally minded to both utilitarian and lavish at the same time. Such is the case with this cotton-canvas number, which boasts must-have trench details (like epaulettes and a belted front), along with a glamorous drape.

NILI LOTAN Trenton Double-Breasted… $1,350
Buy Now
STOFFA Belted Wool Trench Coat

STOFFA

STOFFA Belted Wool Trench Coat 

STOFFA steps away from the double-breasted front design of other trench coats in favor of a covered placket and a clean look in crisp black. Tie the belt in distinctive fashion to separate this handsome coat even further from the pack.

STOFFA Belted Wool Trench Coat $1,900
Buy Now
Mango Classic Water-Repellent Trench Coat

Mango

Mango Classic Water-Repellent Trench Coat

Finding one of the best trench coats on the market doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg. In fact, this technically minded option, which also features a removable belt, retails for well under $250 and comes in a wear-with-anything shade of navy.

Mango Classic Water-Repellent Trench… $229.99
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
';
share