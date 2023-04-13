The Best Trench Coats For Men Will Make You Look Cooler Than John Wick

Scroll To See More Images

Facing the elements through changing seasons is no easy task: Just as you outfit yourself with sturdy boots and a cozy parka in winter, a similar approach is necessary on blustery spring days that may force some to cancel plans and retreat inside. But not you—you’ve got a trench coat handy. And “no retreat” is indeed the meaning behind the trench coat, the bold, timeless style that lives up to its name.

The best trench coats for men have a heritage that stretches back more than a century (companies like Burberry and Aquascutum each claim earliest versions of the style for themselves), but they’re just as relevant today as a winner-takes-all piece of spring outerwear. Trench coats were worn widely in, well, the trenches, with details like epaulettes and large map pockets serving as utilitarian touches.

Today’s best trench coats can lean a bit more streamlined, made by major fashion houses as well as mass-market retailers and eclectic designers. They’re usually double-breasted and designed to hit mid-thigh or slightly longer—some even go well past the knee in the most bold designs on the market. Colors like olive and navy are classic and nod to the style’s military background, and options like khaki or light tan call to mind silver-screen appearances by the style.

The trench coat isn’t quite the sort of technical jacket you’d want to wear out on the trail or camping, but it’s a style that’ll more than stand up to the demands of breezy, rainy days in the city. These are the ones we’ve got our eyes on now.

Burberry Kensington Gabardine Trench Coat

If you’re going to wear a trench coat, you might as well wear one of the original versions of the style, one you’ll have for years on end. It still boasts a removable belt and water-repellent cotton gabardine construction.

Karl Lagefeld Paris Trench Coat

The designer himself was rarely seen without a striking piece of sleek, statement-making outerwear as part of his ensemble, so this wool-blend trench coat feels like a bold homage to Karl himself, the man who inspired the theme for the 2023 Met Gala.

Hart Schaffner Marx Barrington Trench Coat

Opt for a longer cut and a classic, easy-to-layer fit in this retro-minded trench coat, which has a sort of “detective in a neo-noir film” vibe. The detachable wool collar and epaulettes are tried-and-true style details, too.

Mackintosh Macintosh St. Andrews Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Long-running British heritage outerwear brand Mackintosh undeniably knows a thing or two about performance outerwear blended with a dash of historic style. This water-resistant, 100 percent cotton gabardine coat toes the line between both quite nicely.

Highland Park Olive “Entrenched” Coat

Highland Park goes all-in on throwback trench coat touches, from shoulder epaulettes to a stylish, useful belted front and a reinforced chest storm flap. The water-resistant twill build should prove supple yet sturdy.

Michael Kors Double-Breasted Trench Coat

The trench coat gets a bit more modern and sleek with this Michael Kors option, which features a cut that more closely resembles a peacoat. Both flap and zippered hip pockets deliver everyday carry storage space, while the double-layer collar should prove effective against spring rain.

Herno Laminar City Trench Coat

With its crisp black colorway and functional hood, this trench coat closely resembles something Keanu Reeves might rock in John Wick—not a bad style move to have in your rotation this spring, if you ask us.

Brooks Brothers Cotton Trench Coat

Brooks Brothers has a knack for sticking close to tried-and-true classics, like the Oxford shirt or the blue blazer, so its tasteful cotton trench coat fits in nicely alongside a business casual spring #OOTD.

Banana Republic Water-Resistant Trench Coat

Inject a touch of printed flair into your spring outerwear game with this eye-catching Banana Republic version, featuring lightweight, water-resistant organic Italian cotton for a sustainable, functional finish.

HONOR THE GIFT Canvas Trench Coat

The heavyweight canvas of this trench coat packs a serious punch, and the soft velvet collar is a premium detail—as is the graphic print on the upper back. It’s unlike any coat you’ve currently got in your wardrobe, which makes it a steal in and of itself.

Indochino Heywood Khaki Trench Coat

Normally known for its refined suiting and trousers, Indochino delivers a perfectly polished outerwear solution for when you’ve got to dress to the nines in spring rain. Best of all is the fact that you can customize it to your liking based on your measurements.

ROHE Double-Breasted Cotton Trenchcoat

ROHE pushes the boundaries of what the trench coat can do with this ankle-length version, one that stands out boldly and stylishly, even on the gloomiest of spring days.

NILI LOTAN Trenton Double-Breasted Trench Coat

When done right, the trench coat can go from functionally minded to both utilitarian and lavish at the same time. Such is the case with this cotton-canvas number, which boasts must-have trench details (like epaulettes and a belted front), along with a glamorous drape.

STOFFA Belted Wool Trench Coat

STOFFA steps away from the double-breasted front design of other trench coats in favor of a covered placket and a clean look in crisp black. Tie the belt in distinctive fashion to separate this handsome coat even further from the pack.

Mango Classic Water-Repellent Trench Coat

Finding one of the best trench coats on the market doesn’t have to mean spending an arm and a leg. In fact, this technically minded option, which also features a removable belt, retails for well under $250 and comes in a wear-with-anything shade of navy.