Classic Trench Coats That Belong in Literally Everyone’s Closet

The iconic neutral-hued trench is a without a doubt a timeless staple—an outerwear classic that transcends seasonality, seamlessly transitioning from month to month as the rest of our wardrobe changes. Somehow though, despite its timelessness that’s endured for decades, the classic trench coat always manages to look modern, fresh, and remarkably on-trend. As if that weren’t enough, the lightweight outerwear staple offers you unparalleled versatility and is pretty much the perfect layering piece that makes sense during any time of the year.

In fact, trench coats are so quintessentially chic and incredibly versatile that we think everyone should own one. While there are plenty of contemporary spin-offs inspired the original style, the traditional silhouette, and tan color will probably always reign supreme. You can throw one on to elevate a basic jeans and t-shirt ensemble or layer over a maxi frock for a bit volume and proportion. Trenches really do offer an endless supply of sartorial options, so we decided to round up a few of our favorite affordable styles to add to your outerwear collection ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. London Fog Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt

This timeless trench coat features a midi length hem, iconic logo buttons finished with a luxe metal trim, shoulder epaulets, and slanted pockets for extra convenience.

2. Via Spiga Women's Trench Coat

This mid-length trench coat falls just at the hips for an ultra-flattering silhouette that flatters just about every body type. This lightweight coat features a stylish button closure and is even machine-washable.

3. BGSD Women's Leah Hooded Mid Length Trench Coat

This shorter length trench coat is perfect for all climates and occasions. It’s also designed with two front side pockets to keep your belongings close by and a vented back for breathability.