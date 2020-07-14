Small Travel Umbrellas That You Can Bring Everywhere

There’s nothing worse than being saddled with a bulky umbrella when you’ve got a full day of museums, restaurants and sights to see ahead of you. Full-size umbrellas also take up so much room in your suitcase. You could have packed your favorite dress instead or that pair of heels you had planned on strutting down the streets of Mykonos in. You’re also more likely to leave a big umbrella accidentally behind. If you put it down underneath your chair at dinner, it’ll live in Greece forever.

Don’t let a big umbrella weigh you down. You might think that travel umbrellas are too delicate for a downpour or windy and rainy day, but the truth is that they can hang just as well as their larger siblings. Travel umbrellas are usually around 11 in. in size, so they can fit in mid-sized bags and mini-backpacks. You can open the umbrellas with just a push of a button at the first sign of rain, instead of trying to push the sharp metal hook upward. Our picks are designed with extra ribs, which helps prevent the umbrella breaking in your hands. There’s an added bonus defense. Some also have vented canopies that allow the wind to whistle straight through with no flipping.

1. LifeTek Compact Travel Umbrella

This push-to-open travel umbrella is about to make your life a lot easier when you’re on the road. This umbrella can stay put when large gusts of wind fly by. Unlike other umbrella options, it won’t flip inward and break at the first sign of a breeze. This double-canopy umbrella is coated in resilient teflon, so it dries quickly and blocks 97 percent of UV rays. It comes in four different colors.

2. Repel Travel Umbrella

This compact umbrella won’t take a lot of room up in your luggage. At 11.5 in. long, this umbrella only weighs a total of 1 lb. Despite its small size, the umbrella has a nine rib canopy, which is made out of resin-coated fiberglass. That means your umbrella won’t flip up if a sudden gust of wind comes along. The ergonomic, anti-slip handle will make sure you can hold your umbrella comfortably for long periods of time.

3. EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella

Find an umbrella shade that suits your style with this umbrella. There are 15 colors and styles to browse. In addition to coming in fun colors, this umbrella has a vented double canopy to prevent the umbrella from flipping inward, and it’s made out of sturdy stainless steel. The umbrella is made out of water-repellant fabric, so you won’t be carrying a soaking wet umbrella on your vacation. It’ll dry quickly.