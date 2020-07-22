Compact Travel Humidifiers For Glowy Skin On The Go

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, humidifiers may not seem at all related to beauty or skincare—-even though they do certainly have a solid reputation for a slew of wellness-boosting benefits aside from moisturizing dry air. We’ve all used a humidifier from time to time to ward off a stubborn cold or bout of seasonal allergies nasal congestion, but they actually have even more to offer than helping us heal and breathe better.

Arrid weather conditions—-along with air conditioner and heaters—can not only contribute to respiratory symptoms, but they can also do some major damage to the health our skin, leaving us with dry, itchy skin, and plenty of irritation and redness. Investing in a humidifier can not only add more moisture to a space (especially if you sleep with it on through the night), but it can also help your existing hydrating skincare creams work better and help your products sink in rather than just sitting on top of your skin. Yes, this is precisely why so many estheticians use steam therapy during facials. Fortunately, however, you can reap the same benefits right from your own home with one of these affordable skin-enhancing humidifiers.

When you’re traveling away from home (not to mention a plane) you’re often exposed to a variety of different environmental settings—namely, accelerated dryness and dehydration, which makes having a compact and ultra-portable humidifier to have on hand a major bonus. Fortunately, however, you can reap the same benefits as a full-size humidifier with these compact options below.

1. Fancii Cool Mist Humidifier

This lightweight and super-portable humidifier is perfect for use at your desk, car, or even on an airplane. It’s equipped with a 200 ml built-in water tank to promote even dispersion of steam.

2. Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier

Available in six chic colorways (including baby pink and mint green), this mini humidifier features a range of upgrades, including two mist settings and a built-in water level sensor.

3. Tikaton Travel Humidifier

This super tiny and compact humidifier is perfect for on-the-go moisture. It’s designed with a collapsable water tank to save space in your handbag or carryon luggage, and it’s compatible with car chargers and power banks as well.