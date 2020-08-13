Colorful Travel Bottle Sets That Are Totally Leak-Proof

You normally treat your skin care and makeup products like precious possessions, so when it comes time to take them on vacation, you shouldn’t think any differently. Protect that serum and eye cream at all costs. It wasn’t cheap, after all.

Unless you’re lucky and have a ton of beauty products that are under 3 oz., you’ll be forced to consolidate them into smaller containers to make it through TSA. It’s a bummer, but we’re going to try to make it easier on you by rounding up the best travel bottle sets. Your moisturizers, shampoos and toners will be safe. Plus, they won’t spill all over your equally precious outfits. There will be no vacay looks on Insta if your dress gets doused in cleanser.

These travel-size bottles are all made out of silicone. That means they won’t smash like glass in your bag. All three of our picks have tightly sealed, no-drip lids, and three-layered bottles. The bottles all come in different colors, so you can designate the pink one as your cleanser and the purple one as your moisturizer, for example. One of the kits even comes with smaller containers, which look like they were made for eye creams and serums, and toothbrush covers. Check out our recs below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. 4 Pack Travel Bottles, TSA Approved Containers

With this set, you get four 3 oz. bottles, two toothbrush covers and three containers for foundation, moisturizer and eye cream. These soft silicone bottles are BPA-free and have large openings, which makes transferring your precious cleaners and shampoos super easy. The lids of these bottles are specially designed to create a tight seal, so absolutely nothing leaks onto your luggage. These squeezable bottles allow you to get every last drop out.

2. Portable Travel Bottles Set, AMMAX

These little travel bottles look just like multicolor light bulbs, because having them in your bag is a bright idea. The unique shape ensures that no product gets stuck in the corner of a bottle. There are three layers on their leak-proof lid, so your skin care products stay where they should, and the lid valve is drip-proof. Made out of BPA-free silicone, these squishy bottles are easy to fill and empty. They come in four different color options.

3. 4 Leak Proof Travel Bottles

In addition to the four silicone travel-size bottles, you get a quart-size zip pouch to store them all in. That’ll make taking your liquids out for TSA so much easier. Each bottle has three leak-proof walls and a dispense that only gives you exactly what you need. These squeezable bottles are easy to fill and empty. Plus, the liquid doesn’t come out unless you squeeze it. Each bottle is a different color, so you can keep track of what product you put where.