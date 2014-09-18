The 15 Best Travel Apps to Make Every Trip a Breeze

Whether you’re taking a long-overdue vacation or you’re constantly traveling for work, it wouldn’t hurt to have someone—or something—there to give you a helping hand while you plan. This is where iPhone apps come in seriously handy.
With the help of travel apps, you can find the best restaurants, the cheapest flights, and have some majorly cool photo and videos to share with your friends and family afterwards. From websites like Yelp and Expedia who branched out to making cool iPhone apps to companies that have created new tools specifically for the iPhone, you’re bound to find something useful from this list of travel iPhone apps.
Click through the slideshow and get ready to have one awesome trip.
Hitlist
Price: Free
Hitlist is a killer app to have if you have a ton of places that you want to eventually visit. You build your wishlist, then Hitlist will let you know when there are cheap flights to get there, and send you deals surrounding your interests. This app has been featured in the New York Times, TechCrunch, VentureBeat, The Next Web, LifeHacker, CNBC and more.
journi
Price: Free
This offline, smart and beautiful travel journal is the ideal place to document your vacations It lets you take photos and make notes on what's going on during your fabulous vacation and records—with GPA location—where everything went down. You can also share it with friends or even use it publicly as a blog for all to see.
Gogobot
Price: Free
Gogobot has over 725,000 reviews and 4 million photos that provide you with recommendations on where to eat, play or stay wherever you are. This is also a great tool to use at home if you're looking for a new spot to check out in your neighborhood.
Sosh
Price: Free
Sosh is changing the way people find fun things to do, curating only the best of your city and tailoring recommendations according to your interests. The app is available in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, DC and Seattle but is always adding more. Sosh will tell you all about the best pop-up restaurants, food trucks, concerts, speakeasies, off-menu meals, sample sales and much, much more. It's basically the "Insider's Guide" to the city you're traveling to!
airbnb
Price: Free
For those of you who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on swanky hotels and basically just need a roof over your head for your vacation, that roof can be found on airbnb. The popular website-turned-app is great for students or young travelers who don't mind sharing a house or apartment with the person who lives there. The app connects hosts to travelers in over 34,000 cities!
Groupon
Price: Free
For the budget-savvy traveler, Groupon is your new best friend. You can use it anywhere from where you live to across the world to cool deals on things to do on your vacation like spas, activities, concerts and more.
Hopstop
Price: Free
If you're traveling to a big city like New York or San Francisco with what may seem like confusing public transportation systems, Hopstop is the best app for you to download. Type in your destination and the app will tell you the quickest way to get to your destination, step-by-step so you spend less time getting lost and more time having a blast at your destination!
TripAdvisor
Price: Free
TripAdvisor is the travel's guide to finding the perfect attractions, hotels and restaurants—by fellow travelers. It has over 150 million reviews and opinions by other travelers making it easy to find the best hotels, great restaurants and things to do no matter where you are. The app also makes it super easy to find the lowest airfare possible so you can spend money on more exciting ventures.
Waze
Price: Free
Waze is not your typical navigation app. It's community-based meaning that drivers around you using the app will share real-time traffic updates to help you save time, gas money and improve daily communting for all. You can even report accidents, police traps and other hazzards to other users.
Parkbud
Price: $2.99
Parkbud is, simply put, your parking buddy. It's a simple travel app that helps you find and navigate to places and parking including parking garages around you while keeping track of your parking, paying for parking through your phone, and hooking up directly to a variety of navigation tools.
Expedia
Price: Free
Expedia is one of the top travel websites and it now has an app for the on-the-go travelers. If you're looking to browse flights, hotels and car rentals all at the tap of your finger, this is the place to do it.
Priceline
Price: Free
Priceline is said to be one of the most budget-friendly places to find cheap hotels, flights and rental cars to book the ideal vacation. With deals from over 300k hotels, flights anywhere domestically or internationally, and rental cars at a price you'll love. The app also has the "Name Your Price" tool that lets to tell the app how much you want to spend and then it finds a vacation that's perfect for your budget.
Yelp
Price: Free
If you're looking for reviews on restaurants, spas, hotels, and more, Yelp is your BFF. It's the best way to discover great local business—or those that are not-so-great—, read millions of reviews with photos by neighborhood, rating price and more, and even find exclusive deals that the businesses may have posted for Yelp users only.
OpenTable
Price: Free
OpenTable is the only app that helps you make reservations at over 20,000 restaurants in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Using OpenTable, you can explore great restaurants, find available tables, and earn reward points for every reservation. You can even read reviews on restaurants and add the reservations to your iPhone's calendar.
Hyperlapse
Price: Free
What would a vacation be without some seriously cool photos and videos to document it? Hyperlapse is an app that works with Instagram to make videos that can be sped up to 12 times the speed and shared on Instagram for all your friends to see.