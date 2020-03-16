Spacious & Stylish Tote Bags to Hold Your Everyday Essentials

Coffee cups on Monday mornings, carat sizes on that finger, your yearly bonus — some things are just better bigger. The handbag is no exception to this. We’ve been blessed to have this wardrobe staple super-sized because a tote bag isn’t just an accessory, it’s a lifeline — an oversized carrier that magically organizes the chaos that is life a la pockets, zipper compartments and seemingly bottomless storage.

Remember how Mary Poppins’s enchanted carpetbag left you awe-struck as a child? Your trusty tote may not have the capacity to fit an entire hat stand, floor lamp, potted plant and an outfit or five, but it’ll prove to be just as multi-purpose. There are chic tote bags perfect for office wear that fit everything from your laptop and iPad to your lunch box and planner, as well as everyday totes that come in every color of the rainbow so you can mix and match according to your wardrobe. And if you’re looking for something a little more casual, canvas tote bags are a great option for carrying heavy books and grocery items.

No matter your style or schedule, there’s a tote bag to accommodate every outfit and style. To help you narrow down the options, we’ve rounded up the best tote bags below.

1. Dreubea Faux Leather Tassel Tote

This beautiful bag from Dreubea will leave you wanting for nothing. The faux leather accessory’s stunning silhouette is tailored to perfection and comes in over 30 gorgeous colors, including three shades of beige, light to royal blue and watermelon red. It’s an open-concept purse with one small side pocket, but don’t let the lack of cunning compartments deter you from the purchase: it’s big enough to store an iPad or small laptop, notebooks, planners, a cosmetic bag, wallet, cell phone and more. Of course, you could always add purse liners for additional compartments, but if you’re looking for a bag that’s already stylish and spacious, look no further.

2. YALUXE Oxford Tote

Searching for an office-appropriate accessory? This Oxford tote bag from Yaluxe has “professional” written all over it. The oversized nylon bag is high quality and highly functional with special features including a back zipped pocket on the outside and a big compartment with two open pockets, plus a zipped pocket on the inside. It’s sturdy enough to stow 15.6″ laptops, folders, accordion files, books, iPads, cosmetic cases and the everyday essentials like your cellphone, charger, water bottle, wallet, lunch and more. Your purchase also includes a detachable wristlet handbag with two open pockets and a zipper pocket inside.

3. Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote

For students or bookworms with a paperback (or two) on their person at all times, Kate Spade’s novel tote is a darling option. The heavyweight canvas bag is durable enough to hold a few titles at once, though be mindful of how many items start to do a number on your shoulder (because we all know how easy it is to get carried away in a bookstore). The tote can also serve as a weekender bag for overnight trips or as a reusable grocery bag at farmer’s markets.