Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Sterilizers That’ll Remove Germs

Once in a while, after you rigorously brush your teeth to remove the day’s worth of coffee, food and potentially wine from your teeth, you probably give your brush some side-eye. You note its proximity to the toilet. How germ-free is the brush you put in your mouth twice a day? Maybe you try not to think about it too much. Or perhaps, you’re ready to do something about it. There are toothbrush sterilizers out there. No, that doesn’t mean dunking your toothbrush in hand sanitizer. These sanitizers use UV-C light waves to kill up to 99.9 percent of germs by breaking down their DNA structures. These special devices say that they’ll kill the bacteria that ends up causing tooth decay and gum disease, which is good news for people who get cavities on the reg.

The best toothbrush sterilizers are mounted on the wall with some adhesive. That means you can get rid of your little toothbrush cup. It was probably gross, anyway. Two of the sterizliers we picked hold and sanitize a minimum of four toothbrushes, while the other option is for one. You just pull the cover down and hit the button to start de-germ-ifying.

1. WAGNER Switzerland Deep Toothbrush Sanitizer

Remove 99.9 percent of germs with this single toothbrush sterilizer’s six-minute cycle. The seller recommends using it once every three days to remove germs. It’s even got a stylish make-up themed case that sticks directly onto your bathroom wall with some adhesive. Because of its smaller size, it’s easy to stick in your carry-on for traveling. Unlike other sanitizers, when you open the cover when the sanitizing is happening, it’ll turn off automatically. You’ll be able to use this sterilizer 28 times before charging.

2. SHUKAN Qhand UV Toothbrush Sanitizer

The UV sterilizer cleans and removes 99.9 percent of bacteria, according to SHUKAN Qhand. Easy enough to install within minutes, this toothbrush holder can be mounted to the bathroom wall using double-sided adhesive. It can hold and sanitize up to four toothbrushes, including heavier electric toothbrushes. To start sanitizing, close the flap over dry toothbrushes and hit the “start” button. It’ll take 360 seconds to sanitize your toothbrush.

3. SARMOCARE Toothbrush Sanitizer

This handy sterilizer can carry five toothbrushes. Not only does this sanitizer blast UV light at the germs on your brushes, it also has a built-in fan that gets the air out of the cabin while also drying your toothbrush in the same go. There’s a cute decal sticker that can go over the sterilizer hatch. It’s also powered by a lithium ion battery. You will have to charge the battery occasionally via the USB cable for four to six hours.