11 Pairs of Tights STYLECASTER Editors Can’t Live Without

Tights may not be the most exciting things in your wardrobe, but damn if they aren’t some of the most important. At their best, they should feel like a second skin—skimming your legs, holding you in in all the right places, making everything from the waist down silky and smooth to the touch.

But in reality, most fall short of this promise; either they’re majorly itchy, rip in a single wear, sag at the crotch, or dig into your waist, leaving angry red marks when you take them off. Sometimes all of the above. Plus, they can get expensive—and only some of the spendier ones are worth the added cost. I’ve held on to pairs I hate for years because I figure it’s better than finding myself with nothing to put on my legs while all the good ones are in the wash (this is a habit I’m trying to break in the name of self-care).

Back to those good ones, though: once you find them, it’s glorious. You want to have them on all the time—even to bed, sometimes (when it’s really cold and the thought of taking them off—even to put on PJs—is truly unappealing). Because I’m always on the hunt for hosiery that doesn’t suck, I asked my colleagues for their faves—found, in certain cases, after years of trial and error.

Below, see the tights—opaque, thermal, fishnet, and more—that seven STYLECASTER editors are most loyal to.