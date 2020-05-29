Boho Tie-Dye Dresses to Add a Dash of Throwback Flair to Your Closet

Scroll To See More Images

Tie-dye fashion pieces are definitely one of the hottest trends at the moment, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your current wardrobe collection with a bit of a rainbow-hued pattern. While there are plenty of easy-to-use, ready-made tie-dye kits to helps you create your own patterns, shapes, and colorways (and revamp oil, stained clothing lurking in your closet) if you’re not in the mood to take the DIY route, there are plenty of chic sundresses already emblazoned with ’90s-era motif.

There’s never been a better time to refresh your wardrobe with this fun and funky throwback trend. From flirty mini dresses in candy-colored hues to breezy midi dresses in primary color schemes, there is plenty of stylish tie-dye options to choose from. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tie-dye dresses to revamp your closet with this colorful design.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Romwe Women's Tie-Dye Dress

This flirty tie-dye patterned mini dress features a breezy fit and sleeveless design, making it perfect for warm weather days. Style this chic frock with some bohemian jewelry, sunglasses, and your favorite pair of sandals.

2. MakeMeChic Boho Casual Maxi Dress

This flowy maxi dress features a washed tie-dye effect, making it the perfect modest yet stylish dress to rock on casual days spent out and about in the sun. This style does run slightly oversized, so if you’re in between sizes, the brand suggested going one or two sizes smaller.

3. Riviera Sun Tie Dye Dress

Designed from comfortable 100 percent polyester, this tie-dye dress is the perfect casual dress that you can style for day or night. The relaxed, slightly loose fit is complimentary on any body type as well.