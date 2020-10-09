StyleCaster
17 Ridiculously Cozy Throws Perfect for Lounging

by
Photo: Africa Studio/Adobe.

When it starts to get a little chilly, there’s nothing more relaxing than snuggling up underneath a big, fleece-y throw blanket. You’ll just need a big glass of red wine and a roaring fire—hey, digital yule logs count—to truly start to unwind. It’s honestly the best part of the colder months.

Before the holidays hit, we’d like to arm you with the best throw blankets out there. Whether it’s super luxurious or just something cozy that can help you warm up cold feet, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite blankets so you can rest not only comfortably, but stylishly.

For the anxious types out there, we’ve also found a navy blue throw that’s weighted, so you can find some peace after a long day. If your decor style is “go big or go home,” we got a throw for you that’s going to certainly make a big, fringe-y statement. Below, there are fleeces, knits, tassels, fringe and faux fur that come in just about any color you can imagine. So, get your wallet ready, because you’ll definitely be able to find a throw that suits your fancy, whether you want it as an extra blanket on the end of your bed or a very important couch accessory.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bedsure Fleece Throw

Courtesy of Bedsure.

1. Bedsure Fleece Throw

This best-selling throw on Amazon has a whopping 40,000 ratings. The fleece blanket is made out of microfiber and for cuddling under a Hot Toddy. Plus, it comes in 29 rich shades, ranging from purple to coral pink.

Bedsure Fleece Throw $14.99
Graced Soft Luxuries Throw

Courtesy of GRACED SOFT LUXURIES.

2. GRACED SOFT LUXURIES Faux Fur Throw

Channel Queen of the North Sansa Stark and add a realistic-looking faux fur blanket to your home. The marbled blanket brings throws to a whole new level.

GRACED SOFT LUXURIES Faux Fur Throw $34.99
Nordstrom Bliss Throw

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

3. Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

This tasseled blanket will be a chic—and soft—addition to your couch. When you buy this blanket, some of the proceeds go to Operation Warm, which provides winter coats to kids around the country.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw $39.50
Weighted Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

4. Weighted Throw Blanket

If you need some extra help chasing the anxiety away, this blanket will do the trick. It weighs a total of 15 lbs. and looks chic to boot.

Weighted Throw Blanket $79
Chunky Knit Blanket

Courtesy of WoolHugs.

5. Chunky Knit Blanket

Who wouldn’t want to spend a day curled up in this glorious throw made out of hypoallergenic wool? Plus, you can choose out of 30 colors.

Chunky Knit Blanket $36
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket

Courtesy of UGG.

6. UGG Whistler Throw Blanket

Just think about how the inside of your UGG boots feel… and imagine being wrapped in it. That’s this blanket.

UGG Whistler Throw $98
LOMAO Flannel Blanket

Courtesy of LOMAO.

7. LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

Everything looks more luxe with pom-poms. This soft blanket comes in more than 15 colors, including emerald and gold.

LOMAO Flannel Blanket $23.99
Green Orange Fleece Blanket

Green Orange.

8. GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket

This stylish ribbed blanket is hypoallergenic and won’t pill, unlike other throw blankets. The blanket strikes the delicate balance between breathable and warm.

GREEN ORANGE Fleece Blanket $17.99
Hover your mouse over an image to zoom. Aleksi Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Aleksi.

9. Aleksi Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This blanket has a cool contrasting color that adds depth. It comes oatmeal, mauve, natural blue, citrine and plum.

Aleksi Faux Fur Throw Blanket $102.40
PAVILIA Flannel Fleece Ombre Throw

PAVILIA.

10. PAVILIA Flannel Fleece Ombre Throw

Make a statement with this ombre throw, which has four different shades of blue. It’s a perfect addition to the end of your bed.

PAVILIA Flannel Fleece Ombre Throw $19.99
Rachel Parcell Throw

Courtesy of Rachel Parcell.

11. Rachel Parcell Favorite Faux Fur Throw

This luxe throw is available in red grape or ivory silver, so like wine, you can pick between red and white.

Rachel Parcell Favorite Faux Fur Throw… $69
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw

Courtesy of Exclusivo Mezcla.

12. Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw

There’s nothing worse than getting shocked after being snuggled up under a blanket. This throw is designed with anti-static, so that won’t happen to you again.

Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw $15.99
All Roads Blanket

Courtesy of All Roads.

13. All Roads Bloomfield Throw Blanket

There’s no such thing as too much fringe. This eclectic blanket, which combines cotton, acrylic and silk, is almost an art piece.

All Roads Bloomfield Throw Blanket $118.40
Chanasya Throw Blanket on Amazon

Courtesy of Chanasya.

14. Chanasya Textured Knitted Throw

Your grandma would certainly approve of this knitted throw. It’s a timeless classic that’s available in many colors.

Chanasya Textured Knitted Blanket $32.99
Rives Striped Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

15. Rives Striped Throw Blanket

This blanket’s magenta, burnt orange and brown stripes just scream fall. You can almost tell how soft it is just by looking at the picture.

Rives Striped Throw Blanket $62.40
Kingole Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Kingole.

16. Kingole Flannel Throw Blanket

You can enjoy this rich emerald blanket on your couch year-round. It won’t fade when you wash it.

Kingole Flannel Throw Blanket $26.99
Confetti Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

17. Confetti Throw Blanket

With a warm confetti blanket on your couch, you can truly get the party—or Netflix marathon sesh—started.

Confetti Throw Blanket $62.40
A version of this story was originally published on November 24, 2015.

