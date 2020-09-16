Colorful Thread Bracelets That’ll Brighten Up Your Accessories Collection

Throw it back all the way to your elementary and middle school days. You remember the nostalgia of carefully selecting your bracelet colors, finding the right pattern to weave it in and then proudly presenting it to your BFF. Whether you had matching “best friends” bracelets or had a different woven bracelet for every day of the week, vibrant thread bracelets always had a story behind them. Just because you grew up doesn’t mean you should leave this cute trend in the past. There are plenty of fashionable bracelets out there. They come in a wide variety of styles, ranging from multiple woven strands to a single strand. There are threads in every color of the rainbow, so you’ll always have one bracelet to match your outfits.

The best thread bracelets are all different and designed in different styles. There are some in this accessories round-up that support causes and charities. Other picks come in sets of 10 or 12, so you can gift these bracelets to your friends and family. You might not always know what colors you’ll get in a big set, but that’s part of the fun, right?

1. Jeka Handmade Wrap Friendship Braided Bracelet

You get a total of 10 bracelets, which include three to four different colored threads. Each bracelet has a unique color combination, so you get each bracelet to match your outfit or you can give a bracelet to nine different friends. These delicate bracelets won’t overwhelm your wrists or your outfit. They’re only half an inch thick. You can customize the length of your bracelet by tying it off, so it won’t be too long or too short.

2. RIMOBUL Nepal Style Woven Friendship Bracelets

These vibrant and eye-catching bracelets will certainly make a statement with whatever outfit you pair them with. You get a total of 12 bracelets in this set, so you can either keep them for yourself, hand them out to close friends or give them away as party favors. You receive unique bracelets, which are adjustable and thick enough to be noticed on your wrist.

3. Pura Vida Jewelry Bracelets

Unlike other thread bracelets, these are all waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about taking a dip in the water on vacation or even taking this bracelet in the shower. There are a few bracelets that represent and support causes, like breast cancer and sea turtles. The bracelets are made up of multiple threads and are tied with an adjustable slip knot, so you can make it comfortably fit your wrist. There are 15 different color combinations to choose from.