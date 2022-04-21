Revolve’s Most Beloved Pieces Are All in One Place & Include The Best Summer Staples (Like The Perfect $20 Gold Hoops)

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know going through pages and pages of clothing on your favorite websites can get annoying, but I gotta tell the truth: I love it. There’s nothing more relaxing than laying on my couch with my laptop on my stomach and endlessly scrolling until I find the few pieces that jump out to me. Seriously, you have to go through a lot of basic tees to get to the unique gems. That’s why I did the work for you at one of my fav stores, Revolve (home of the best wedding guest dresses you can find, trust me). I went through Revolve’s entire Hot List of top-rated clothing to find only the best and coolest picks under $60. Hey, a girl’s gotta budget.

You can thank me later, or drop me a tweet and tell me what you got! Seriously, I could talk about clothes for hours. Revolve’s top-rated pieces are so good right now and so summer-approved, that you can almost taste the beach days just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for cute simple outfits to run errands in, a new pair of cut-offs, or a cut-out crop top to wear to the bar (it’s finally patio season!), I’ve got you covered with the perfect curated mix of ~lewks~ honey.

My favorite fashion rule is this: almost anything can be elevated to look Hailey Bieber-chic if you just add a few pieces of gold jewelry to the ensemble. Seriously, add some gold hoops to your t-shirt and you’ll feel like you’re ducking from paparazzi on your way to Erewhon instead of merely going on your little mental health walk to Trader Joe’s. Sometimes a hot ‘fit is all the serotonin you need my friend. Read on to find our favorite Revolve picks under $60.

Leo Collegiate Tee

Fashion class is in session: Add an oversized tee to your favorite pair of denim shorts, pop on your gold hoop earrings and quickly pull your hair back into a low bun. Voila! You’re ready to make a grocery run, go pick up your bestie for coffee or go wherever the day takes you. The best part is in this tee, you’ll look polished and relaxed while showing off your zodiac sign. It’s like wearing a built-in conversation topic.

Maya Deep V Crop Top

Give me elastic waistbands or give me death. Seriously, I live for a customized fit and this crop top is perfect for doing just that. Tie it as tight or as loose as you want it around the back.

Alayna Distressed Shorts

Every summer I search for the perfect pair of cut-offs and I’m here to cut your search short. These high-waisted shorts are perfectly distressed and are versatile enough for everyday wear.

Layered Chain Necklace

I love accessories that are easy to just throw on and go. This layered gold necklace is perfect for pairing with just about any outfit on this list. I love that it’s just one piece made to look like three instead of fidgeting with three separate chains.

NSW Icon Clash One Piece

Hello Princess Diana? Is that you? Fumble for your keys and throw a sweatshirt over this fitted one-piece and you’re literally recreating the iconic paparazzi shots and later photoshoot from Hailey Bieber.

x Esther Bunny Bucket Hat

Hello, cutest bucket hat I’ve ever seen? This hat will be breathable since it’s made from 100-percent cotton and you can actually machine wash it. Wear it over and over again all summer instead of the typical baseball hat you’ve been wearing for years.

Maddie Top

In the summer I literally cannot wear any type of sleeve, it feels way too restricting. But something always gets me about a collared shirt. The look is just so cute and classic, and I love this modern version that cuts off all sleeves and has a cropped fit.

x REVOLVE Charley Mini Dress

I have dark brown hair, and I love the way pastel dresses make it pop. Lilac, baby blue and baby pink are in for summer. This mini dress looks like it’s two separate pieces, but is actually one, which makes it all the more simple to style out.

Jordan Exposed Pocket Short

You’ve long graduated from middle school; why not reward yourself by rocking white shorts with confidence? The exposed pocket adds a unique touch to these cute shorts you can pair with a bodysuit or crop top.

Gretchen Hoops

I think I’ve mentioned hoops about…. 10 times already? Seriously scoop up this pair of the perfect sized hoops for $20 and I swear you’ll reach for them more than you reach for your iPhone.