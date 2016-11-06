20 Delicious Thanksgiving Appetizers (Because the Pre-Game Is the Best Part)

There’s something to be said for sitting down at a huge, beautifully set table for Thanksgiving dinner—but the magic really happens in the hours before the main event. On Thanksgiving, I’m all about grazing and basking in the glorious everyone-hanging-around-and-munching-while-the-turkey-cooks period. As delicious as turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are, digging into entrées around a table isn’t quite the same slow, chill, wine-sipping experience.

On the assumption that some people also love noshing on cheese and charcuterie as much as I do, I’ve collected 20 excellent Thanksgiving Day appetizer recipes. They’re a perfect prelude to the big meal—just make sure you stop before you’re too full to enjoy dinner. (I speak from experience.)

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.