20 Delicious Thanksgiving Appetizers (Because the Pre-Game Is the Best Part)

by
Photo: Foxys_forest_manufacture/Getty Images

There’s something to be said for sitting down at a huge, beautifully set table for Thanksgiving dinner—but the magic really happens in the hours before the main event. On Thanksgiving, I’m all about grazing and basking in the glorious everyone-hanging-around-and-munching-while-the-turkey-cooks period. As delicious as turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes are, digging into entrées around a table isn’t quite the same slow, chill, wine-sipping experience.

MORE: 20 Chic Thanksgiving Decor DIYs That Don’t Look Tacky

On the assumption that some people also love noshing on cheese and charcuterie as much as I do, I’ve collected 20 excellent Thanksgiving Day appetizer recipes. They’re a perfect prelude to the big meal—just make sure you stop before you’re too full to enjoy dinner. (I speak from experience.)

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.

Pin it!

Cranberry and Walnut Pinwheels

Diethood

Warm Butternut Squash with Gruyere and Pistachios

Feed me Phoebe

Sweet Potato Rounds with Goat Cheese, Cranberries, and Balsamic Glaze

Ciao Florentina

Butternut Squash Goat Cheese Dip

How Sweet Eats

Brie with Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, and Fig Jam

What a Girl Eats

Spicy Cranberry Salsa

The Creative Bite

Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Dip

Wonky Wonderful

Pine Cone Cheese Ball Appetizer

Living Locurto

Butternut Squash Fritters

Damn Delicious

Bacon Brown Sugar Smokies

Spend with Pennies

Candied Bacon Baked Brie

Blackberry Babe

Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos

Sally's Baking Addiction

Garlic Herb Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Pistachio Goat Cheese Appetizer

Pretty Practical Pantry

Warm Goat Cheese Fritters

Lemony Thyme

Butternut Squash Apple Bruschetta

Whitney Bond

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Peas and Crayons

Apple Pecan Brie Bites

The Gunnysack

Sausage and Stuffing Balls with Cranberry Dipping Sauce

I Should be Mopping the Floor

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Crostini

Lemon Tree Dwelling

