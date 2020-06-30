Cute Thank You Cards That You Can Use for Any Occasion

Whether you received an unexpected pick-me-up gift from a friend or have to write a hundred thank you cards to your wedding guests, you should always have some fun thank you notes on hand. The best thank you card is generic. Hear us out: You don’t want wedding-specific cards. You might have some leftover “Mr. & Mrs.” notes that you’ll never be able to repurpose. If you have some tasteful notes remaining, it won’t be the end of the world. You can hang onto them and use them next time.

Having some colorful cards on-hand also means that you can write, seal and deliver your thank you note shortly after receiving your gift. If you don’t take care of it right away, you’ll have “thank you notes” scrawled on your errand list and forget them over and over again. It can be embarrassing to send a thank you note out months afterward. You know Blair Waldorf would have them in the mail promptly.

Patterned thank you notes can brighten someone’s day. Just think about how many pieces of fun mail that you get—not counting your online shopping spoils. The cards we selected will look so exciting next to the pile of bills and junk mail your friend or family member usually receives.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fresh & Lucky Thank You Cards

What recipient wouldn’t love getting these super bright floral cards in the mail? Say thank you with beautiful watercolor-inspired cards. These blank cards are small enough that you don’t have to write a novel thanking your distant relative for the waffle maker you got. In this set of 40 cards, you get five different designs. That means you’ll get eight cards for each design. After you’re done writing, you’ll stuff your card in a vibrant yellow envelope.

2. Oaklyn Thank You Cards Set

From stripes to polka dots, most of the prints are represented in this fun 48-cards set. Say thank you in fancy script with these cute cards. You get a total of six different designs, so you’ll have eight cards of each design. This set allows you to match the personality of the person you’re thanking, which adds some fun back into writing out thank you cards. 48 white envelopes are included with the cards.

3. T&M Quality Designs Thank You Cards

These cards will survive the mail, because they’re made out of sturdy, high-quality paper. You won’t have to worry about pen ink leaking through the other side. With this set, you get 120 cards, envelopes, sticks for the envelopes and six different text designs to choose from. The cards are large enough to include a 4 in. by 6 in. photo inside. You can get this set in a kraft paper style or a black chalkboard style, depending on the vibe that you’re going for.