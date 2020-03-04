The Best Tech Wipes to Kill Bacteria & Germs

Scroll To See More Images

Our beloved tech devices, ranging from laptop computers, keyboards, smartphones and more are necessary to help us do the best at our jobs and manage our busy schedules, but unfortunately, they’re extra prone to collecting bacteria and germs since they get touched all day long. Aside from harboring germs and other contaminants that make us sick, tech wipes are also great to have on hand for cleaning screen smudges and erasing the sweat and debris on filthy and germ-laden keyboards and mice. Tech wipes help to disinfect and clean the gadgets you rely on each day. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands to help keep your gadgets and workspaces clean and germ-free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Care Check Tech Wipes

These convenient wipes help to keep electronics like smartphones, computers, and laptops germ-free. They also work well to remove smudges off of eye and sunglasses.

2. Care Touch Lens & Screen Wipes

These Lens and Screen wipes remove unsightly surface smudges, grease and grime while also helping to keep your workspace and office items free of germs and bacteria.

3. Handy Clean Pre-Moistened Wipes

These handy, pre-moistened and individually-wrapped screen and lens wipes work to clean computers, glasses and they’re even safe for types of camera lenses.