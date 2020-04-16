Beginner-Friendly Tarot Card Decks to Channel Your Spiritual Side

New Age-y practices like astrology, healing crystals, and palm readings have become more and more accessible—and in demand. You no longer have to make a trip to a semi-sketchy shop in a seedy strip mall to get your fortune told by an alleged professional. Tarot card reading is perhaps the most elevated of these similar practices, and whether you’re a bonafide expert at reading decks or simply curious about what they may have to offer, there are plenty of options to help you learn about and explore the mystifying worlds of tarot in your own, with friends or on your own.

Unlike other practices that focus on forecasting the future in a more definitive manner, tarot cards seem to promote self-reflection and introspective exploration as opposed to straight-up prediction. Back in the day, the traditional belief followed that buying and pulling a spread for yourself (as opposed to going to a professional tarot reader or having an objective friend do it for you) was bad luck is now largely outdated. Besides, tarot cards are not only a fresh way to re-interpret previous challenges and emotional connection to the many aspects of our lives, but they also have an undeniable aesthetic quality to them as well. I mean, am I right, or am I right? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tarot card sets that will satisfy your New Age-y side and look cool spread across your coffee table as décor.

1. The Rider Tarot Deck

This classic tarot deck features legendary illustrations created in 1909 by Pamela Colman Smith. Her unique and bold drawings have been thought to have changed conventions of the entire tarot deck aesthetic. This pictorially-oriented deck is great for tarot enthusiasts of all levels, from beginners to experts.

2. The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Not only does this tarot card set come with an illustriously enchanting deck, but it also comes complete with a guide to tarot for beginners, along with a keepsake box to keep them protected. Each card in this set features artwork that explores the animal kingdom and the beauty of the natural world.

3. Kawaii Tarot: A 78-Card Deck of Magic and Cute

This adorable spin-off of the classic tarot card aesthetic gives the traditional look a modern and whimsical touch that feels fresh and fun. Aside from the Japanese art style theme throughout, this set also comes with a helpful guidebook to help you analyze your reading and practice self-reflection.