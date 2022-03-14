These Target Swimsuits Are *Almost* Too Hot to Handle—For Under $40

With spring and summer just around the corner, we’re already dreaming of relaxing and vacationing somewhere on a secluded Island à la Hailey Bieber. But first things first: we all need to make sure we have the perfect bikini or one-piece before we jump on a flight and say “bon voyage” to our usual responsibilities.

Thankfully, finding the cutest swimsuits doesn’t have to be a huge financial stressor.

Over the past several years Target has slowly solidified itself as a retailer that is constantly coming out with trendy, well-crafted and affordable collections for anything and everything you need. I mean, it even has SKIMS dupes. A quick scroll through Target’s swimsuit section will prove this, as you will be inundated with a variety of trendy and classic choices. Whether you like abstract prints or like a classic swimsuit with a fun twist, you can find that all in more here.

Usually, when you look at most retailers’ selection of swimsuits they rarely have inclusive pieces for plus-size gals, but I was happy to discover that Target had quite the variety of swimwear for all body types. Along with being incredibly inclusive, their swimwear lines are all incredibly affordable most ranging between $40 and $50. So ladies, if you’re on a budget then this might be the swimwear destination for you. Added in with the fact that Target has the option of two-day or same-day delivery, it really doesn’t get much better.

Below, we’ve sorted through Target’s overwhelming swimwear selection and found a couple of our favorite pieces. These are swimsuits with chic cutouts, ruffles and, of course, some gingham( because what is spring without gingham??).

Textured Pique Tie-Front One Piece Swimsuit

Go for a cute but modest look with this one-piece swimsuit with a bow-tie front and cute gingham pattern.

Ribbed Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

The cutout trend was one of the most hyped-up trends of last year and it doesn’t look it’s dying out anytime soon. This one-piece is the perfect swimsuit to snag if you’re ready to jump on this trend.

Shirred Cup Halter Bikini Top

Simple in its design but flattering all around, this bikini comes in the most delightful chartreuse color.

Light Lift Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top

Enjoy this fun chevron-printed bikini piece that has adorable bow ties on the sides of its matching bottoms for an added flare.

Black Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Ruffle Plunge V Neck Bathing Suit

This mesh one-piece has a daring plunging neckline and darling ruffle sleeves—balancing both sexy and cute.

Shoulder Tie Underwire Bikini Top

Fall in love with this bikini’s floral pattern and dainty tie-over shoulder strap and tie hip bottom.

Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top

This animal-printed bikini set is the perfect swimsuit to have in your collection this summer and spring. And with the added cup support on the top, this is piece would work will for anyone with a bigger chest.

Triangle Bikini Top

This year is all about abstract and statements prints. And this bikini is definitely making a statement with its psychedelic style that’s sure to get you a couple dozen compliments.

Ruffle Tie-Front Bralette Bikini Top

This swimsuit has the cutest bow tie front with flattering ruffles that drape just below the chest. You can get this suit available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Ditzy Ruffle Shoulder Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

This floral one-piece suit gives off cottage core vibes to the max with its soft print and ruffle-trimmed shoulders.