Target Has The Cutest Sandals Discounted Ahead of Memorial Day—With Deals Starting At Just $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to pack up your winter coats and boots and bring out too-short shorts, sandals and all the sunnies that have been gathering dust. Lucky for you Target already has hundreds of pairs of summer sandals on sale ahead of Memorial Day discounts. You can refresh your entire shoe closet, starting at just $4. That means you’ll be cute while also remaining guilt-free with your spending. Now if that isn’t a win-win, IDK what is.

Whether you’re looking for heels, slides to wear to the pool or just something cute and comfy to break up your sneaker habit, Target has everything you need in some seriously cute styles to boot. Here are our top picks for the summer sandal sale. 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Women's Robbie Slide Sandals

These pillow sandals come in eight different color ways and patterns. They’re perfect for upgrading your poolside flip flop into something a little more fashionable this year.

Women's Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals

The pastel shades in these slide sandals are so trendy for summer. Pick up a few in a different colors since they’re only $10 bucks each.

Women's Brynn Flip Flop Sandals

Sometimes a simple flip-flop is all you need for sandy days. They’re the easiest to clean and at just $4 a pair, you won’t mind getting them dirty with salt water.

Women's Desi Wedge Sandals

These are a bit more expensive, but they still look way more expensive than they actually are. If you need a bit of height this summer, reach for these wedge platforms.

Women's Annie Slide Sandals

Barbiecore is in this summer. Take bright neon hues poolside this year with these simple jelly strap slides that are only $25.

Women's Lulu Slide Sandals

These faux leather slides will dress up any resort outfit, making you look instantly elevated from beachside to bar. Plus you can grab ’em in six different shades.

Women's Tulip Slide Sandals

The terrycloth bow adds the perfect touch of whimsy to these otherwise basic sandals.

