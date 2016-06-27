30 Surprisingly Chic Home Finds to Snag at Target Right Now

There’s a reason people affectionately refer to the affordable department-store chain as “Tar-jay“—because it sells deceptively fancy-looking stuff; fake-out items that’ll chic up your home without breaking the bank. And since sifting through the seemingly endless categories of home stuff at Target can be a Herculean task—especially if you have a day job—we’ve done the hard work for you.
Among the hundreds of furniture items and décor accents on Target.com are a number things you (TBH) couldn’t pay us to take, interspersed with gems that are designy and cool. Here, find 30 excellent picks available at Target right now, many of which are on sale right now, and some of which you can’t even find in stores.
Mixville Modern Arm Anywhere Chair, $159.99
Tulsi Chunky Wool Pouf in Ivory, $225
Artland, Set of 4 Coppertino Hammer 17oz Highball Glasses, $41.39
Sabrina Soto Patterned Throw, $27.99
TETRA Contemporary End Table, $142.49
Nate Berkus Square Gold Accent Table with Marble Top, $99.99
Cambridge Kerry Etched Copper 3 qt Ice Bucket, $40.79
AEON Paris Molded Plastic Chair in Red (set of 2), $110.49
Threshold Metal/Wood/Leather Bar Cart, $129.99
Nate Berkus Handdrawn Geo Duvet Cover set, $63.99
Stepney Coffee Table Brass and Black, $90.99
Yorktown 5-Shelf Industrial Bookcase, $224.99
Amsara Counter Height Table, $212.49
Silver Mercury Glass Bottle, $51.99
Ameriwood Industries Leighton Storage Sofa Bed in Graphite, $440.99
Dakota Adjustable Barstool in White, $71.99
Americana Star/Stripe Throw Pillow, $19.99
Threshold Hammered Large Serving Bowl with Gold Finish, $19.99
Nate Berkus Linear Shag Area Rug, $129.99
CKK Small Round Nautical Wall Mirror, $29.99
Crosby Schoolhouse Floor Lamp, $49.99
Mudhut Blue Ikat Melamine Salad Plates (set of 4), $12.99