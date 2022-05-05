The 7 Best Target Home Brands That’ll Make Your Home Feel Like an HGTV Show

Scroll To See More Images

For those of us who are not naturally gifted in the art of home design, and who aren’t at all in the know about decor trends, picking out new furniture, rugs and lamps is an extremely stressful task. Matching things is harder than HGTV makes it out to be, okay? Luckily, some of the best home brands are at Target, and you can shop by designer, look, or price range to make this whole process as seamless as possible.

No matter how big or small your space is, adding a few design elements like rugs, throw blankets, organizing baskets, and more can help pull together a cold-looking room and make it instantly appear warmer and inviting. But instead of pouring through pages and pages of products, we’ve made it even easier to shop for home goods by curating this list of best picks from the top home brands at Target.

Whether you recently moved and need to pick up a few stand-out home decor additions, or just need to spruce up your place after a dreary winter season, these finds will boost your mood and might even make you feel more social in the process. After all, the best part about fixing up your personal space is showing it off to your BFFs over wine and cheese once it all comes together. So, yes, I’ll include some classy AF wine glasses in the below list as well. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Threshold

Threshold offers a casual, classic and almost beachy vibe to home decor without looking overly themed and kitschy. You won’t find seashell wall decor, but you will find elegant framed prints serene, beach-like paintings or photography images of sand. Here are a few more products we’re shopping.

Rachel Elise Lavender Purple Sunset Unframed Wall Poster

Have you ever seen a poster like this that fills you with peace? It’s begging you to take a deep breath every time you look at it.

Quick Dry Ribbed Bath Towel Set

With elegant and calming colors like amber and sky blue, these ribbed towels stacked together in different colors add a whole new vibe to any bathroom.

French Country Wall Mirror

Add this on top of any dresser or above a fireplace to add to any space. Even better, it’s under $100.

Hand Woven Jute/Cotton Wall Art

Don’t you just feel instantly relaxed looking at this picture? Grab one of these woven wall art pieces for a bit of texture on your walls.

2. Opalhouse

If your design style is a bit bolder, consider Opalhouse, which features a variety of colorful patterns, bold prints and eclectic designs.

Celestial Peel & Stick Wallpaper Navy & Gold

This splatter paint wallpaper is giving major out of this world celestial vibes.

Chenille Striped Lumbar Throw Pillow

Add a pop of color to any lounge or desk chair with this bright and soft lumbar pillow.

Outdoor Half-Circle Floral Door Mat

Your personality should extend to every inch of your home—even outside the front door. Pick up this colorful and inviting floor mat to do just that.

3. Project 62

Project 62 has a more modern vibe. If you’re always moving forward, check out this thoughtfully designed collection of home decor that includes unique finds

Glass Uplight Lamp

This table lamp exudes luxury. It’s supremely unique and the gold detailing is gorgeous.

Ring Table Lamp

How effortlessly cool and chic is this table lamp? It’ll seriously be a showstopper whenever you have guests over.

Acrylic Round Desktop Organizer

The gold brass element of this acrylic organizer adds an upscale vibe to an otherwise classic piece.

4. The Pillow collection

The Pillow Collection is full of unique pillow finds that offer so much more than the standard-run-of-the-mill couch pillows.

Pink Boho Throw Pillow

Just look at how bold the one above is. Here are a few more standouts from the collection.

Shibori Square Throw Pillow White/Blue

Add a pop of blue color to any couch shade, especially if it’s neutral with this square throw pillow design.

Minkii Square Throw Pillow White

This faux fur pillow is such a vibe. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, apartments, and any place where you need a vibe check.

5. Hearth & Hand

In collaboration with Magnolia, Hearth & Hand has a super cute collection that’s one of the most affordable ones that’s available at Target right now. Think clean lines, wooden accents, and cream colors to make a home feel fresh and lived in with classy neutrals.

Grid Pattern Bamboo-Melamine Dinner Plate

It’s hard to find a plate that looks this good—better yet one that costs just $3.

Natural Grass Woven Picnic Tote

This woven tote is perfect for taking on-the-go, but it can even look cute at the corner of your couch or entertainment center to collect magazines or throw blankets.

Grid Pattern Bamboo-Melamine Bento Food Storage Box

This versatile bento box is made for food storage but would look great in a bathroom as well. Use it however you’d like; since it comes with a wooden lid, it can hide whatever’s in there as well.

6. Studio McGee

You can check out more of Studio McGee designs on Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. Pick up a few of Shea McGee’s favorites with her collection at Target designed with Threshold. Here’s what we’re shopping.

Handled Vintage Vase

This vase is the perfect addition to any corner, whether that’s on your kitchen counter or on your entryway table.

Marble Book Ends

These marble bookends add a touch of elegance to any bookshelf, and no one will ever know they cost just $25.

7. Jungalow

Justina Blakeney is the founder and designer of Jungalow, which has landed at Target in collaboration with Opalhouse. Expect unique designs that look way more pricier than they actually are.

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow

This boho-chic throw pillow will pop wherever its place—on the bed, couch or even your WFH desk chair.

Comforter and Sham Set

Remember when I mentioned unique designs? I should have also mentioned eye-catching. I am always on the hunt for bedding that offers more than just the run-of-the-mill floral designs you see everywhere and this set definitely delivers.

Eucalyptus and Patchouli Ceramic Face Candle

How cute is this candle that will definitely double as a knick-knack bowl once you’ve used up the wax. It’s just too beautiful to get rid of once you’ve burned the candle. I’m obsessed with it and even more obsessed with the fact that it’s just $10. I mean, can you believe?