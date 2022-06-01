These Fashion Writer-Approved Picks From Target Will Help You Flawlessly Execute Summer’s 5 Biggest Trends

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all been there, you walk into Target expecting to buy something simple—like a new tube of toothpaste—and you walk out with hundreds of dollars of stuff. At this point, impulse shopping at Target feels totally inevitable, but what if we did just a little bit of prep work to make sure we were truly getting the items we need? As far as I’m concerned, this summer’s fashion trends make the “need” list so I’ve compiled the best clothes at Target to fit each trend. Consider your cart full and curated.

This summer’s trends are my favorite because they are actually wearable. While some trends, like the micro-mini skirt or the naked dress, are super fun to try out in theory, they are difficult to execute in a public setting. I’m all for showing a little extra skin when the temperature gets toasty as long as I can comfortably walk into a grocery store or brunch date in my outfit. The trends I’m loving this summer are thankfully perfect for either occasion and Target has them all for under $50.

I’m planning on wearing the ever-so-classy oblique cut-out dress at any given opportunity because I know it will make me look and feel good. For more casual outings, I’m excited to give longer Bermuda shorts a try (hey, if Bella Hadid is wearing them, so can I) and know they’ll pair perfectly with a casual halter top. Keep reading for my favorite Target picks that fit the rest of the summer trends.

The Oblique Cut-Out

I’m sure we all remember the summer of the underboob trend (because honestly, it was a little traumatizing) and how difficult it was to tastefully pull off the look. I’m happy to report that this summer’s skin-baring trend is significantly more bearable: the oblique cut-out. Designers like Cult Gaia introduced the style last summer and it’s finally available at other retailers at a more affordable price point. Not only does the oblique cut-out look good on everyone, but it’s also super practical for summer events. Unlike the underboob, an oblique cut-out is classy enough to wear to a wedding while still being flirty enough to wear for a night out.

Short Sleeve Cut-Out Dress

This short sleeve dress looks like it should be worn at a villa in Italy (but the local happy hour spot will work too!). I love that the cut-outs have adjustable ties so you can adjust them to your waist.

Puff Short Sleeve Cut-Out Dress

Gingham is the most quintessential summer pattern so it’s the perfect print to pair with the oblique cut-out trend. This dress also comes in a solid green shade and is available in sizes XS-4X.

The Monokini

The monokini is the sister trend of the oblique cut-out and, it’s waterproof. A string bikini will always be a classic but sometimes a summer vacation calls for a statement—and a monokini will certainly make one. The trend was incredibly popular in the glory days of Paris Hilton and has been resurfaced by fashion icons like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid. The style is super flattering and looks cute when worn out and about as a bodysuit. The only drawback is that you’ll get some weird tan lines.

Cross Front One Piece Swimsuit

Monokinis surprisingly come in all sorts of silhouettes! This criss-cross option is sporty and chic which makes it perfect for beach activities.

Side Cut-Out Halter One Piece

Animal print is another trend that peaks in the summer. This classic monokini has a fun twist with the tiger print pattern.

The Slip Dress

If you want to feel a maximum level of hotness with a minimum level of effort, a slip dress is the clothing item for you. Slip dresses are the most versatile piece you can add to your summer wardrobe and Target has so many wallet-friendly options. Whether you’re going to a music festival, birthday party or meeting, there’s a slip dress style to fit the occasion. When the peak summer heat dies down, I love layering a slip dress over a short or long sleeve t-shirt to keep the fun going all year round.

Ruched Slip Dress

This ruched slip dress (with a very sexy side slit) is available in four color/pattern options and I’m positive you’ll want to get all of them.

Green Slip Dress

Because this green slip dress is looser, you’ll be able to wear it to more casual events. Throw a black blazer on over it with some strappy heels and call it your summer office uniform.

The Halter Top

The halter top trend is another blast from the past and I couldn’t be more excited about its comeback. Halter tops have all the ease of a regular tank with an elevated silhouette. Like a slip dress, a halter top works for many different environments depending on the material, pattern and halter strap style. For a beach day, grab a terry cloth halter top and for a night out, go for a delicate silk.

Halter Fly Away Top

This floral halter top is begging to go on your next vacation! The underboob stitching will help support the girls and you’ll be able to adjust the tie neck.

Slim Fit Textured Halter Top

Comfy and cute go hand-in-hand with this textured halter top. It comes in four fun colors and is available in sizes XS-4X.

The Bermuda Short

It’s not a trend until Bella Hadid wears it and as of last weekend, Bermuda shorts are officially in. Bella Hadid wore a long white pair of Bermuda shorts while off-duty at the Cannes Film Festival and I’m so excited that the trend is actually practical to try. Bermuda shorts come in a wide array of styles: denim, cargo and grungy plaid are all fair game. Bermuda shorts are great because they are super comfortable and don’t involve any anxiety around showing a little too much cheek.

High Rise Wide Leg Bermuda Shorts

This casual pair of Bermuda shorts come in nine (!) different shades of denim. The baggy fit gives them a ’90s vintage vibe.

Super High Rise Utility Bermuda Short

Utility Bermuda shorts remind me of cargo pants (another great summer trend) because of their grungy feel and functional pockets (ladies, you know this is a huge plus!). This high-waisted pair comes in three washes and is available in sizes 00-26.