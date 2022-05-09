10 Target Bedding Options That Will Breathe Life Into Your Bedroom Again—Starting at Under $40

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes the easiest way to make it feel like you have your life together is by simply making your bed. When you use just a duvet cover and a sheet, it’s super simple to manage. You basically just have to pull out the comforter and fluff it a little to make it look crisp and clean. But if you’ve had the same bed sheets forever, it can be less than thrilling to make your bed each morning and feel accomplished. That’s why I’m rounding up the best bedding at Target to shop now, so you can give your space the facelift it’s so desperate for.

I mean, think about it: If you’ve had the same sheets set for a few years now, they’ve probably seen a lot. I recently got rid of the sheets I’ve had since I was living with roommates over four years ago. That set has been featured in film productions that were shot at my house (roommates, remember?), a lot of late-night gab sessions with my friends, and of course, they’ve seen their share of overnight guests. It’s an understatement to say it was time for an upgrade.

I put off getting new sheets for so long partly because I had no idea what to do with my old ones. Most clothing donation centers don’t take sheets or bedding, but if you do a bit of googling, you can figure out a great spot to donate textiles in your neighborhood. I found a drop-off center at my local farmer’s market, and I can’t tell you how great it felt to literally be out with the old and usher in the newness of fresh sheets. If you’re in need of the same refresh, check out this list of the top bedding and sheets options at Target right now. No matter what design you’re into, there’s definitely an affordable option that will suit your style.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jungalow Reversible Velvet Duvet

I love a reversible moment because it essentially allows you to get two uses out of the same product. If you’re feeling bolder or you want to celebrate spring, flip the duvet over to the bright yellow and orange color-blocked side. When winter hits and you’re in a ~mood~ flip it to the muted velvet rust side.

Textured Chambray Cotton Duvet Cover & Sham Set

If you like neutral tones and want a bit of texture added to your bedroom, this is the perfect set for you. It comes in a variety of colors and includes a duvet cover plus two pillow shams.

Cotton Jacquard Pattern Duvet Cover & Sham Set

You don’t have to live in a beach house to make your bedroom look like one. The crisp blue and white colors of this bed set up feel straight out of Greece.

Thin Stripe Duvet & Sham Set

The minimalistic design has Magnolia written all over it, and you can incorporate your love of Chip and Joanna Gaines into your bedding with this thin-lined stripe set. It’s just muted enough to make you feel like you’re living the farmhouse-chic life you’ve been dreaming about since binging home reno shows all weekend.

Leena Shaggy Faux Fur Duvet Set

Live out your shaggy dreams with this set that will feel like a soft hug every time you climb into bed.

Colour Poems Contemporary Color Block Duvet Set

If color is your thing, make your bed the focal point of the room with this multi-color duvet that’ll draw attention to your perfectly made bed, and not the growing pile of clothes in the corner of the room.

Iveta Abolina Floral Sun Duvet Set

Spring is blooming and so is your bedroom, thanks to this floral set from Iveta Abolina. This is one of the top-rated duvet covers available at Target, and shoppers love how soft it is to the touch and the eye-catching design.

Lisa Watercolor Tie Dye Printed Duvet Cover Set

Your favorite sweatpants are tie-dye, why not make your bedding set tie-dye, too? There’s something about the pastel mix of colors here that’s just so relaxing. I can imagine lighting a candle and drifting right to sleep.

6 Piece Extra Deep Pocket Microfiber Sheet Set

If you’re also in need of the basics, you can’t go wrong with this six-piece microfiber sheet set. Shoppers love this set because the material is wrinkle-resistant, which will always make your bed look like you can bounce a quarter off of it.

Printed Quilt Black/Tan

If you’re looking for a topper that’s cozy and has a great print, pick up this quilt. It has a soft outer layer and cotton fill inside so it’s as comfy as a duvet. Plus you can easily pull it to the living room to snuggle up with during movie night.

Dash Print Duvet Cover & Sham Set

This matchstick design is very in right now, and it’s perfect for someone who doesn’t want an overbearing color on their bedspread.