Add Texture & Charm to Bare Walls With These Chic Tapestry Wall Art Hangings

One of the best ways to personalize and instantly transform your space is to hang something you absolutely love to look at on your walls. While a framed art print, poster, or even macrame piece are excellent options, they’re not always the most budget-friendly. Opting for a bohemian or eclectic tapestry wall hanging is a wonderful and affordable way to add a customized touch to your space, giving it character, texture, and a little bit of charm. You can opt for a multi-piece gallery wall with several pieces or an oversized singular piece without completely breaking the bank.

You probably already have some of your favorite photographs on display, or a full-length mirror to add depth and extra-light to your abode, but incorporating a fabric wall piece can make a great addition to your home without a huge investment or the hassle (and labor) of hanging a heavier item. Regardless of your home decor style or interior design tastes, there’s a stylish tapestry wall hanging out there for everyone. Scroll through below to check out some of our personal favorite pieces.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Lifeel Moonlit Garden Tapestry

This charming and versatile wall tapestry features a floral and celestial motif against a black background. The soothing piece adds texture and a calming ambiance to any space and looks especially luxe hung behind a bed.

2. Simpkeely Sketched Floral Medallion Tapestry

This subtle and warm wall tapestry features a floral-embellished medallion design with a soft and neutral-toned color palette. This light and breezy piece is also designed with hand-sewn accents.

3. Likiyol Sun and Moon Tapestry

This polyester wall tapestry hanging features a lunar pattern to add a bit of a mythical feel to any room. This vibrant piece can also be used as a bed cover, fabric headboard alternative, or decorative curtain.