Stylish Tankinis That’ll Give You Good Coverage

If you’re not much of a bikini gal or are looking for a more athletic swimsuit, look no further than the tankini. The tankini usually has your typical bikini bottoms or shorts with a stretchy tank top made out of nylon, spandex and other swim suit materials. This two-piece suit covers more of your skin, which protects it from the harsh sun and makes it much less likely that you’ll get a wicked sunburn on your stomach, and lets you move more freely without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions in the water. You want to focus on your form and breathing while swimming not if your suit is staying where it’s supposed to. Tankinis can also be great while you’re traveling. If you’re doing water sports, rappelling down a waterfall or water-skiing, these suits have you covered.

Just because you’re opting for a more modest swimsuit than its famous itsy-bitsy cousin doesn’t mean that it can’t be fashionable, flattering and attractive. We found the best tankinis, which you’ll feel and look good in. Tankinis work on all body types and are skillfully designed.

These stretchy suits come in a variety of patterns and colors. We have some more athletic tankini options and one that is set to impress while you’re catching some rays.

1. Tempt Me Women Tankini

This asymmetrical suit certainly is striking. With an artful one-shoulder strap and ruched sides, this suit is super flattering while conforming to your body’s shape. If you want to impress at the beach, this is the stretchy suit you should pick. The strap is also easy to shrug out of if you want to tan strapless. There are more than 18 colors and styles to choose from, so you’re bound to find a suit that fits your style.

2. Dokotoo Women’s Tankini

This suit does the most by providing you with coverage while also getting a little flirty. The tankini bottoms match the bra top of the swimsuit, but there’s a built-in looser layer over the stomach of the suit. There are two peek-a-boo cut-outs along the sides that show a little bit of skin. This suit is flattering and provides you with more sun protection at the beach. There are more than 15 style options. You can pick from suits with triangular or square cut bottoms.

3. HOTAPEI Tankini Swimsuits for Women

If you like doing laps or just want to protect your skin from the sun, this racerback tankini is a great choice. You can rock the boyshorts and tank knowing that they’ll stay put while you’re swimming, unlike a bikini. This comfy, stretchy suit doesn’t have any pesky underwire and has a built-in bra shelf Just because it’s two-piece doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style. You can pick from more than 15 suit prints.