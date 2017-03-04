25 Editor-Approved T-Shirt Dresses for Spring

We do not have the time or desire to treat every day like we’re interviewing at Vogue. Meaning we’d much rather wake up and grab one simple, casual piece to wear than mull over an elaborate look. Hence our not-so-secret love affair with T-shirt dresses.
An unofficial warm weather uniform, the T-shirt dress meets all the criteria of an ideal spring outfit: comfortable, effortless, and in the case of those that are neutral and understated, the perfect canvas for bold accessories.
Lou & Grey, Thakoon, and Aritzia have rolled out some of the best T-shirt dresses we’ve seen lately, with styles ranging from basic, boxy silhouettes to punchier designs marked by lace trim, knot details, and ruffles. It’ll be warm enough to wear them in just a few weeks—time to get a head start on your spring shopping with the editor-approved picks ahead.
Lou & Grey Signature Soft Tee Dress, $59.50; at Lou & Grey
Photo:
Lou & Grey
Datura White & Black Linen Knot Dress, $185; at Datura
Photo:
Datura
Modern Citizen Rayner Knotted T-Shirt Dress, $41; at Modern Citizen
Photo:
Modern Citizen
Tobi Cute Black & Taupe Shift Dress, $50; at Tobi
Photo:
Tobi
H&M Jersey Dress, $14.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M
RED Valentino Lace Hem T-Shirt Dress, $450; at Shopbop
Photo:
RED Valentino
Lauren Moshi Lana Love & Smile Dress, $121; at Revolve
Photo:
Lauren Moshi
Misguided Plus Size Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $33; at Misguided
Photo:
Misguided
Vince Cotton Knit Tie Sleeve Dress, $195; at Vince
Photo:
Vince
McQ Alexander McQueen T-Shirt Dress, $250; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Artizia Babaton Alexey Dress, $165; at Artizia
Photo:
Artizia
Torrid Hacci Knit Trapeze Dress, $58.90; at Torrid
Photo:
Torrid
Alexander Wang Classic Boatneck Dress with Pocket, $66; at Alexander Wang
Photo:
Alexander Wang
Photo:
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
The Great Body Striped Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, $165; at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
The Great
Moschino Printed Crepe de Chine Mini Dress, $380; at The Outnet
Photo:
Moschino
Beth Ditto Jean Paul Gaultier Corset T-Shirt Dress, $140; at Luis Via Roma
Photo:
Beth Ditto
Julien David T-Shirt Ruffle Dress, $490; at La Garconne
Photo:
Julien David
Dolls Kill Ebb and Flow Oversized Tee Dress, $30; at Dolls Kill
Photo:
Dolls Kill
ASOS T-Shirt Dress with Woven Gingham Frill Detail, $38; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS