25 Editor-Approved T-Shirt Dresses for Spring

We do not have the time or desire to treat every day like we’re interviewing at Vogue. Meaning we’d much rather wake up and grab one simple, casual piece to wear than mull over an elaborate look. Hence our not-so-secret love affair with T-shirt dresses.

An unofficial warm weather uniform, the T-shirt dress meets all the criteria of an ideal spring outfit: comfortable, effortless, and in the case of those that are neutral and understated, the perfect canvas for bold accessories.

Lou & Grey, Thakoon, and Aritzia have rolled out some of the best T-shirt dresses we’ve seen lately, with styles ranging from basic, boxy silhouettes to punchier designs marked by lace trim, knot details, and ruffles. It’ll be warm enough to wear them in just a few weeks—time to get a head start on your spring shopping with the editor-approved picks ahead.