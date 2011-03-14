Best of SXSW 2011: The Places and Parties To Go To

I spent last weekend couped up in my apartment, researching the best parties this year’s SXSW Music Conference has to offer just for you our lovely StyleCaster readers.
This is a hand picked guide of awesome, from moi to vous, that I hope for those who are fortunate enough to make it out there this year will guide you to the path of radness for this week’s party endeavors. Just be sure to take it easy while you are out there, so you’ll be conscious enough to make it through to Sunday.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15th
Ice Cream Man Party
Club De Ville
900 Red River St, Austin, TX
2 PM to 10ish PM
Free entry
Line-up schedule:
1:30pm -Ali Holder
2pm -Eagle Eye Williamson
3pm -Hacienda
4pm –Malajube
5pm -Rich Aucoin
6pm -J. Roddy Walston and the Business
7pm -Screaming Females
8pm –Futurebirds
9pm -White Mystery
MUSIC TECH MASHUP: Interactive Wrap Up Party Bands, Brands, New Technology
405 E 7th St.
Austin, TX
12 PM to 2 AM
Bands: Hey Guy, Kosha Dillz, White Rino, Shinobi Ninja, Mission Hill, The Wandas, Mat Musto, Like Diamond, Golden Age, Tic Tic Boom, Penguin Prison, DJ Shiftee, Click Clack Boom, Dede, Baazar Royale, Odd Modern, The Robotanists, Dear Havanah, Oona, Kendra Morris, Shayna And The Catch, Thomas Wynn and the Believers.
RSVP: http://www.musictechmashup.com
theMIX Agency Presents #thePARTY @ SXSW 2011
The Mohawk
9 PM 2 AM
21+
Outside Stage: Friendly Fires DJ Set, The Hood Internet, MillionYoung DJ Set, Sososoon
Inside Stage: Loyal Divide, Golden Ages, Headless Horseman, Evan Voytas
Conflict of Interest Party: Hosted by Oxygen and The Syndicate
Pure Volume House
504 Trinity St.
Austin, TX
7 PM 2 AM
Bands: The Sounds, GROUPLOVE, The Lonely Forest, We Barbarians, Fierce Creatures
DJ sets by Penguin Prison and more
RSVP: Conflictparty.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16TH
RCRD LBL AFTER HOURS PARTY
Pure Volume House
5th and Trinity St.
Austin, TX
11:30 PM Late
Line-up schedule:
12 AM Oberhofer
1 AM Telephoned
2 AM MOBY
3 AM Drop the Lime
Plus DJs Dave P & Sammy Slice (Making Time) spinning all night
RSVP: Purevolume.com/thehouse
AllSaints Spitalfields Presents IAMSOUND 2011 Showcase
1016 East 6th Street
Austin, TX
11 AM 6:30 PM
21+
Bands: Friendly Fires, Foster the People, Theophilus London, Mount Kimbie, DOM and New Villager.
DJ sets by: Local Natives, New Look, Heems (Das Racist), Superhumanoids and Punches.
RSVP required: mfgproductions.com/allsaints
Flavorpill + The MuseBox + I Rock I Roll + The Bell House NY are Austin BFFs
Lipstick 24
606 East 7th Street
Austin, TX
12:30 PM 6:30 PM
Indoor stage:
5:30pm Nite Jewel
4:30pm Cloud Control
3:30pm Class Actress
2:30pm Esben & the Witch
1:30pm Operator Please
12:30pm Milagres
Outdoor stage:
5pm Oh Land
4pm Violens
3pm Deluka
2pm Megaphonic Thrift
1pm Kids of 88
DJ Russ (of Flavorpill)
Shout It Out Loud Music & GBH Present A SXSW 2011 Afternoon Party
Palm Door
401 Sabine Street
Austin, TX
1-7:30 PM
No cover
RSVP: RSVP@shoutitoutloudmusic.com
Line-up schedule:
1:00pm-1:30pm Fredster (DJ)
1:30pm-1:55pm Hooray For Earth (live)
1:55pm-2:20pm Fredster (DJ)
2:20pm-2:45pm Hussle Club (live)
2:45pm-3:10pm LexiconDon (DJ)
3:10pm-3:35pm Those Dancing Days (live)
3:35pm-4:00pm Night Vision (DJ)
4:00pm-4:30pm Ringo Deathstarr (live)
4:30pm-5:00pm Night Vision (DJ)
5:00pm-5:30pm Anamanaguchi (live)
5:30pm-6:00pm Thomas-Austin (DJ)
6:00pm-6:30pm Brahms (live)
6:30pm-7:00pm Rusty Lazer (DJ)
7:00pm-7:30pm Ford & Lopatin (live)
I AM PR Agency x WHB Promotions Present: RapRocks! SXSW
Hosted by Olivia Dikambi
The Speakeasy
412 Congress Ave
Austin, TX
1 PM
No cover
Bands: White House Band, Das Racist, Willis Brown, Shinobi Ninja, The UpperClassMen, Click Clack Boom!, Jared Evan IRA The MC, Bodega Girls and Rocky Business
Party in Austin with PASTE Magazine
The Stage on 6th
508 East 6th Street
Austin, TX
11:30 AM 8 PM
Bands: Eisley, Sondre Lerche, Ezra Furman & The Harpoons, Kopecky Family Band, Lord Huron, Matthew & The Atlas, Lost in the Trees, Jeremy Messersmith, Trampled by Turtles, Keegan Dewitt, The Civil Wars, The Wealthy West, Futurebirds, TV Torso, Ponderosa
SXSW at The W Austin Hotel
Terrace @ W Austin
200 Lavaca Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 6 PM
DJ Sets: DJ Cassidy, The Knocks, RAC, Willy Joy, and Special Guest TBA
RSVP: http://filez.om-records.com/rsvp/rsvp.html
FADER FORT by FIAT
1101 E. 5th Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 8 PM
Admission based on capacity
Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis
Line-up schedule:
1:30 PM Toro Y Moi
2:15 PM Jonquil
3:00 PM Oh Land
3:45 PM Dom
4:30 PM Young The Giant
5:15 PM Friendly Fires
6:00 PM Raphael Saadiq
6:45 PM Twin Shadow
7:30 PM Yelawolf
DJ’s Sets Curated By 1200Squad:
1:00 – 3:00 PM DJ Protege
3:00 – 5:00 PM Young Guru
5:00 – 8:00 PM Statik Selektah
Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:
DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven
THURSDAY, MARCH 17TH
EXPRESS Rocks! And BMI Live Stage
The Cedar Door
201 Brazos
Austin, TX
12 PM 6:30 PM
Line-up schedule:
12:30 PM 12:50 PM Sleeper Agent
2:10 PM 2:30 PM Midnight Riot
2:50 PM 3:10 PM Jukebox the Ghost
3:30 PM 3:50 PM Cisco Adler and the Pigeons
4:10 PM 4:30 PM Kerli
4:30 PM 4:50PM Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe
4:50 PM 5:10 PM Neon Hitch
5:30 PM 5:50 PM Semi Precious Weapons
6:10 6:30 PM Neon Trees
RCRD LBL DOT COM STAGE AT SXSW
Austin Convention Center
3 PM 6 PM
Open only to SXSW badge holders
Line-up schedule:
3 PM Blaqstarr
4 PM Neon Hitch
5 PM White Denim
Boston to Austin: The Official SXSW Boston Music Day Party
Presented by Converse and DigBoston.com
The 512
408 E. 6th St
Austin, TX
12 PM 6 PM
Line-up schedule:
12:00-12:25 PM ENDLESS WAVE
12:35-1:00 PM BANDITAS
1:10-1:35 PM STATIC OF THE GODS
1:50-2:15 PM MEAN CREEK
2:25-2:50 PM KINGSLEY FLOOD
3:05-3:30 PM MYSTERY ROAR
3:45-4:10 PM BODEGA GIRLS
4:25-4:50 PM THE DIRTY DISHES
5:00-5:25 PM VIVA VIVA
with sets by DJ DIE YOUNG
ULTRA MUSIC SXSW SHOWCASE
The Phoenix
409 B. Colorado St.
Austin, TX
8 PM 2 AM
Line-up Schedule:
8 PM 9 PM Adrian Lux
9 PM 10 PM DESIGNER DRUGS
10 PM 11 PM Unicorn Kid
11 PM 12:30 PM Wolfgang Gartner
12:30 AM 2 AM Benny Benassi
BIRDDOG PROMO at SXSW Showcase
The Aquarium
403 East 6th Street at Trinity
1 PM
No Cover
Line-up schedule:
2 PM Happy New Year
2:45 PM Teen Daze
3:30 PM Letting Up Despite Great Faults
4:15 PM Home Video
5 PM Blackbird Blackbird
5:45 PM Tiny Victories
6:30 PM A Classic Education
7:15 PM Eternal Summers
8 PM Ava Luna
8:45 PM Yellow Ostrich
9:30 PM MillionYoung
10:15 PM The Hood Internet
Village Voice Media and frank151 present Showdown at SXSW 2011
Austin Music Hall
208 Nueces St.
Austin, TX
5 PM 2 AM
All ages
Bands: Wu-Tang Clan, Fishbone, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown (aka Erykah Badu), Yelawolf, Trae Tha Truth, Marz Lovejoy, Rocky Business, Trouble Andrew, Wild Flag, UME and special guest
SXSW at The W Austin Hotel
Presented by The Windish Agency
Terrace @ W Austin
200 Lavaca Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 6 PM
DJ Sets: Ellie Goulding, Miami Horror DJs, Penguin Prison, French Horn Rebellion and Database
JanSport Presents Under the Radar SXSW Party 2011
Flamingo Cantina
515 E 6th Street
Austin, TX
Line-up schedule:
12:00 PM:Violens
12:45 PM:The Dodos
1:35 PM:Yuck
2:25 PM:Anna Calvi
3:15 PM:Lord Huron
4:05 PM:The Dears
5:00 PM:Atlas Sound
MTV GARAGE Showcase
Red River Garage
505 East 9th St (At the corner of 9th/Red River)
Austin, TX
Noon to 6:30 PM
Line-up schedule:
2:30PM Theophilus London
1:30PM Foster The People
2:30PM Tinie Tempah
3:30PM Friendly Fires
4:30PM Kids of 88
5:40PM Matt & Kim
PLUS MTV Hype artists Locksley, New Cassettes, & Atlantic Line
DMX AT SXSW
Volstead Lounge
1500 East 6th Street
Austin, TX
2 6 PM
Bands: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., Daedelus and Toro y Moi
RSVP: Text DMXRSVP to 70626
TRUMPER PILS AFTERNOON SOCIAL
Klub Krucial
614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX
12 PM
No badges required
Line-up schedule:
12 PM Dry River Yacht Club
12:45 PM Robbers On High Street
1:30 PM Tahiti 80
2:15 Gun Runner
3 PM The Lonely Forest
4 PM Maren Parusel
4:45 PM Honeymoon Thrillers
5:30 PM Living Things
FREE PRESS SUMMERFEST PRESENTS FOREST FAMILY X TRANSPARENT SXSW 2011
Double Down Lounge (Formerly The Peacock)
515 Pedernales St.
No Cover
No RSVP
21+
Bands: Tennis, Memoryhouse, Bass Drum of Death, Eternal Summers, Porcelain Raft, Summer Camp, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Therapies Son, Pure X, Boy Friend, Veronica Falls and Oupa (Daniel from YUCK)
BAEBL MUSIC TAKES ON TEXAS SHOWCASE
The Phoenix
409 B. Colorado St.
Austin, TX
12 7 PM
Free and open to the public no badge required
21+
Bands: The Sounds, The Submarines, Jamie Woon, An Horse, Young Empires and 1, 2, 3
AMERICAN RAG PRESENTS FILTER MAGAZINES CUTLURE COLLIDE
Cedar Street Courtyard
208 W. 4th Street
Austin, TX
SXSW badges welcomed.
Arrive early limited guest list.
RSVP: Filtermagazine.com/sxsw2011
Line-up schedule:
11:00 AM The Deer Tracks
11:30 AM The Latebirds
12:00 PM Harrys Gym
1:00 PM Voxhaul Broadcast
2:00 PM Cults
3:00 PM The Vaccines
4:00 PM Foster the People
5:00 PM Raphael Saadiq
FADER FORT by FIAT
1101 E. 5th Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 8 PM
Admission based on capacity
Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis
Line-up schedule:
1:05 PM Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
1:30 PM Givers
2:15 PM The Answering Machine
3:00 PM Young Buffalo
3:45 PM Those Dancing Days
4:30 PM Tinie Tempah
5:15 PM Mazes
6:00 PM The Chain Gang of 1974
6:45 PM Esben and The Witch
7:20 PM Mac Miller
7:35 PM Wiz Khalifa
DJ Sets By:
1:00 – 3:00 PM Ghe20 Gothik:
Iceberg Venus X, Shayne & Physical Therapy
3:00 – 5:00 PM Creep
5:00 – 8:00 PM Laurel Halo
Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:
DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven
FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH
FOOLS GOLD SXSW SHOWCASE
Beauty Bar Palm Door
401 Sabine St
Austin, TX
7:30 PM 2 AM
Free with SXSW badge
Bands: A-trak , Donnis, Cubic Zirconia, Danny Brown, The Suzan, AraabMuzik, Kingdom, Telephoned, Nick Catchdubs, Party Supplies
HP + I GUESS IM FLOATING + BIG UGLY YELLOW COUCH PRESENT KILLER TOFU
Lipstick24
Austin, TX
8 PM 2 AM
Free to the public
Outside stage: Oh Land, Hooray for Earth, High Highs, Brahms and Aislyn
Inside stage: Tennis, Kisses, Gobble Gobble, Guards, Delicate Stevens and Secret Mountain
MEXIAN SUMMER + GORILLA VS. BEAR SHOWCASE
Klub Krucial
614 E 6th Street
Austin, TX
Noon to 2 AM
21+
Bands: Nite Jewel, Tamaryn, Games, Toro Y Moi, Puro Instinct, No Joy, Lower Dens, Shabazz, Lower Places, White Denim, Cass McCombs, The Fresh & Onlys, Star Slinger, The Soft Mood, Lia Ices and Grimes
SXSW at The W Austin Hotel
Presented by The Windish Agency
Terrace @ W Austin
200 Lavaca Street
Austin, TX
1 10 PM
Artists: Dirty Vegas, Oh Land, Grouplove, Zowie, Theophilus London, Hunters, A Place to Bury Strangers, Treasure Fingers, Classixx, Quadron, Dede, J-Boogie and LexiconDon
NOISEY.COM LAUNCH SXSW 2011 SHOWCASE
KISS AND FLY
404 Colorado St (at 5th)
Austin, TX
8 PM 2 AM
Bands: Bun B, Ariel Pinks Haunted Graffiti, Yuck, Jeff The Brotherhood, Oberhofer and Dirty Beaches
DICKIES @ SXSW SHOWCASE
Lustre Pearl
97 Rainey St
Austin, TX
SXSW badges welcomed
Limited afternoon RSVP at Filtermagazine.com/Dickies
Line-up schedule:
3 PM The Fresh & Onlys
4 PM Alex Winston
5 PM Liam Finn
6 PM Dum Dum Girls
9 PM Noah & the Whale
10 PM GAYNGS
11 PM Black Lips
12 AM Little Dragon
FIXED (NYC) / LEARNING SECRETS (AUSTI) / MAKING TIME (PHILLY) PARTY
Shangri-La
1016 E 6th Street
Austin, TX
Free
21+ with ID
8:15 PM Rainbow Arabia
9 PM Lesands
9:45 PM Bikini
10:30 PM Austra
11:15 PM Sun Airway
Plus two secret special guests
DJ sets from JDH & Dave P, Ian Orth & Thomas-Austin (Learning Secrets)
FADER FORT by FIAT
1101 E. 5th Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 8 PM
Admission based on capacity
Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis
Line-up schedule:
1:30 PM Carsick Cars
2:15 PM Frankie & The Heartstrings
3:00 PM Caveman
3:45 PM Wolf Gang
4:30 PM Brother
5:15 PM Ellie Goulding
6:00 PM Smith Westerns
6:45 PM Odd Future
7:30 PM Matt & Kim
DJ Sets By:
1:00 – 3:00 PM Awesome Tapes from Africa
3:00 – 5:00 PM Kingdom
5:00 – 8:00 PM Brenmar
Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:
DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven
SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH
STYLECASTER PRESENTS HIT THE LIGHTS
Cheer Up Charlies
1104 East 6th Street
Austin, TX
1 PM
All ages 21 to drink
Bands: Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Dirty Beaches, Heavy Hawaii, Austra, Diamond Rings, We Are Enfant, Terrible, Writer, Computer Magic, TV Girl, Superhumanoids and Manhattan Murder Mystery
RSVP: RSVP@StyleCaster.com
FYE FEST AND FUN FUN FEST BRING YOU MWTX
The Eastside Drive In
6th St and San Marcos St
Austin, TX
11:30 AM
All Ages
Free with RSVP: http://www.mwtxparty.com Bands: Dead Milkmen, !!!, Odd Future, Surfer Blood, The Dodos, Ted Leo (solo), Thee Oh Sees, Deer Tick, Off!, Screaming Females, Strange Boys, Fresh & Onlys, Davila 666, Big Freedia, Lemuria, Dom, Esben & The Witch, Devin Therriault, The Growlers, We Barbarians, EMA and more!
UNDOCUMENTED MANAGEMENT AND MAGICAL PROPERTIES OFFICIAL SXSW SHOWCASE
Beauty Bar
617 East 7th Street
Austin, TX
8 PM 2 AM
Artists: Felix Cartal, Daedelus, Harvard Bass, Tokimonsta, Bird Peterson, Shlomo, RUN DMT, Sepalcure, Two Fresh, LDFD, Dimitri and very special guests
TROUBLE & BASS SXSW SHOWCASE 2011
Barcelona
209 E 6th Street
Austin, TX
1 PM 7 PM
Free entry with RSVP: http://www.hificartel.com/trouble/ Artists: Drop The Lime, AC Slater feat. Dell, The Captain, Samo Sound Boy, Flinch, Udachi, Mikix The Cat, Zombies For Money and Deathface
SEXBEAT SXSW PARTY
21ST Street Co-Op
707 W 21st Street
Austin, TX
8 PM 3 AM
Free entry
RSVP: sexbeatlondon.com
Artists: Japanther, Moonduo, Indian Jewelr, No Joy, Reading Rainbow, Pulled Apart By Horses, Mazes, Trashtalk