Best of SXSW 2011: The Places and Parties To Go To

I spent last weekend couped up in my apartment, researching the best parties this year’s SXSW Music Conference has to offer just for you our lovely StyleCaster readers.

This is a hand picked guide of awesome, from moi to vous, that I hope for those who are fortunate enough to make it out there this year will guide you to the path of radness for this week’s party endeavors. Just be sure to take it easy while you are out there, so you’ll be conscious enough to make it through to Sunday.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15th



Ice Cream Man Party

Club De Ville

900 Red River St, Austin, TX

2 PM to 10ish PM

Free entry

Line-up schedule:

1:30pm -Ali Holder

2pm -Eagle Eye Williamson

3pm -Hacienda

4pm –Malajube

5pm -Rich Aucoin

6pm -J. Roddy Walston and the Business

7pm -Screaming Females

8pm –Futurebirds

9pm -White Mystery

MUSIC TECH MASHUP: Interactive Wrap Up Party Bands, Brands, New Technology

405 E 7th St.

Austin, TX

12 PM to 2 AM

Bands: Hey Guy, Kosha Dillz, White Rino, Shinobi Ninja, Mission Hill, The Wandas, Mat Musto, Like Diamond, Golden Age, Tic Tic Boom, Penguin Prison, DJ Shiftee, Click Clack Boom, Dede, Baazar Royale, Odd Modern, The Robotanists, Dear Havanah, Oona, Kendra Morris, Shayna And The Catch, Thomas Wynn and the Believers.

RSVP: http://www.musictechmashup.com

theMIX Agency Presents #thePARTY @ SXSW 2011

The Mohawk

9 PM 2 AM

21+

Outside Stage: Friendly Fires DJ Set, The Hood Internet, MillionYoung DJ Set, Sososoon

Inside Stage: Loyal Divide, Golden Ages, Headless Horseman, Evan Voytas



Conflict of Interest Party: Hosted by Oxygen and The Syndicate

Pure Volume House

504 Trinity St.

Austin, TX

7 PM 2 AM

Bands: The Sounds, GROUPLOVE, The Lonely Forest, We Barbarians, Fierce Creatures

DJ sets by Penguin Prison and more

RSVP: Conflictparty.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16TH

RCRD LBL AFTER HOURS PARTY

Pure Volume House

5th and Trinity St.

Austin, TX

11:30 PM Late

Line-up schedule:

12 AM Oberhofer

1 AM Telephoned

2 AM MOBY

3 AM Drop the Lime

Plus DJs Dave P & Sammy Slice (Making Time) spinning all night

RSVP: Purevolume.com/thehouse

AllSaints Spitalfields Presents IAMSOUND 2011 Showcase

1016 East 6th Street

Austin, TX

11 AM 6:30 PM

21+

Bands: Friendly Fires, Foster the People, Theophilus London, Mount Kimbie, DOM and New Villager.

DJ sets by: Local Natives, New Look, Heems (Das Racist), Superhumanoids and Punches.

RSVP required: mfgproductions.com/allsaints

Flavorpill + The MuseBox + I Rock I Roll + The Bell House NY are Austin BFFs

Lipstick 24

606 East 7th Street

Austin, TX

12:30 PM 6:30 PM

Indoor stage:

5:30pm Nite Jewel

4:30pm Cloud Control

3:30pm Class Actress

2:30pm Esben & the Witch

1:30pm Operator Please

12:30pm Milagres

Outdoor stage:

5pm Oh Land

4pm Violens

3pm Deluka

2pm Megaphonic Thrift

1pm Kids of 88

DJ Russ (of Flavorpill)

Shout It Out Loud Music & GBH Present A SXSW 2011 Afternoon Party

Palm Door

401 Sabine Street

Austin, TX

1-7:30 PM

No cover

RSVP: RSVP@shoutitoutloudmusic.com

Line-up schedule:

1:00pm-1:30pm Fredster (DJ)

1:30pm-1:55pm Hooray For Earth (live)

1:55pm-2:20pm Fredster (DJ)

2:20pm-2:45pm Hussle Club (live)

2:45pm-3:10pm LexiconDon (DJ)

3:10pm-3:35pm Those Dancing Days (live)

3:35pm-4:00pm Night Vision (DJ)

4:00pm-4:30pm Ringo Deathstarr (live)

4:30pm-5:00pm Night Vision (DJ)

5:00pm-5:30pm Anamanaguchi (live)

5:30pm-6:00pm Thomas-Austin (DJ)

6:00pm-6:30pm Brahms (live)

6:30pm-7:00pm Rusty Lazer (DJ)

7:00pm-7:30pm Ford & Lopatin (live)

I AM PR Agency x WHB Promotions Present: RapRocks! SXSW

Hosted by Olivia Dikambi

The Speakeasy

412 Congress Ave

Austin, TX

1 PM

No cover

Bands: White House Band, Das Racist, Willis Brown, Shinobi Ninja, The UpperClassMen, Click Clack Boom!, Jared Evan IRA The MC, Bodega Girls and Rocky Business

Party in Austin with PASTE Magazine

The Stage on 6th

508 East 6th Street

Austin, TX

11:30 AM 8 PM

Bands: Eisley, Sondre Lerche, Ezra Furman & The Harpoons, Kopecky Family Band, Lord Huron, Matthew & The Atlas, Lost in the Trees, Jeremy Messersmith, Trampled by Turtles, Keegan Dewitt, The Civil Wars, The Wealthy West, Futurebirds, TV Torso, Ponderosa

SXSW at The W Austin Hotel

Terrace @ W Austin

200 Lavaca Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 6 PM

DJ Sets: DJ Cassidy, The Knocks, RAC, Willy Joy, and Special Guest TBA

RSVP: http://filez.om-records.com/rsvp/rsvp.html

FADER FORT by FIAT

1101 E. 5th Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 8 PM

Admission based on capacity

Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis

Line-up schedule:

1:30 PM Toro Y Moi

2:15 PM Jonquil

3:00 PM Oh Land

3:45 PM Dom

4:30 PM Young The Giant

5:15 PM Friendly Fires

6:00 PM Raphael Saadiq

6:45 PM Twin Shadow

7:30 PM Yelawolf

DJ’s Sets Curated By 1200Squad:

1:00 – 3:00 PM DJ Protege

3:00 – 5:00 PM Young Guru

5:00 – 8:00 PM Statik Selektah

Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:

DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven

THURSDAY, MARCH 17TH

EXPRESS Rocks! And BMI Live Stage

The Cedar Door

201 Brazos

Austin, TX

12 PM 6:30 PM

Line-up schedule:

12:30 PM 12:50 PM Sleeper Agent

2:10 PM 2:30 PM Midnight Riot

2:50 PM 3:10 PM Jukebox the Ghost

3:30 PM 3:50 PM Cisco Adler and the Pigeons

4:10 PM 4:30 PM Kerli

4:30 PM 4:50PM Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe

4:50 PM 5:10 PM Neon Hitch

5:30 PM 5:50 PM Semi Precious Weapons

6:10 6:30 PM Neon Trees

RCRD LBL DOT COM STAGE AT SXSW

Austin Convention Center

3 PM 6 PM

Open only to SXSW badge holders

Line-up schedule:

3 PM Blaqstarr

4 PM Neon Hitch

5 PM White Denim

Boston to Austin: The Official SXSW Boston Music Day Party

Presented by Converse and DigBoston.com

The 512

408 E. 6th St

Austin, TX

12 PM 6 PM

Line-up schedule:

12:00-12:25 PM ENDLESS WAVE

12:35-1:00 PM BANDITAS

1:10-1:35 PM STATIC OF THE GODS

1:50-2:15 PM MEAN CREEK

2:25-2:50 PM KINGSLEY FLOOD

3:05-3:30 PM MYSTERY ROAR

3:45-4:10 PM BODEGA GIRLS

4:25-4:50 PM THE DIRTY DISHES

5:00-5:25 PM VIVA VIVA

with sets by DJ DIE YOUNG

ULTRA MUSIC SXSW SHOWCASE

The Phoenix

409 B. Colorado St.

Austin, TX

8 PM 2 AM

Line-up Schedule:

8 PM 9 PM Adrian Lux

9 PM 10 PM DESIGNER DRUGS

10 PM 11 PM Unicorn Kid

11 PM 12:30 PM Wolfgang Gartner

12:30 AM 2 AM Benny Benassi



BIRDDOG PROMO at SXSW Showcase

The Aquarium

403 East 6th Street at Trinity

1 PM

No Cover

Line-up schedule:

2 PM Happy New Year

2:45 PM Teen Daze

3:30 PM Letting Up Despite Great Faults

4:15 PM Home Video

5 PM Blackbird Blackbird

5:45 PM Tiny Victories

6:30 PM A Classic Education

7:15 PM Eternal Summers

8 PM Ava Luna

8:45 PM Yellow Ostrich

9:30 PM MillionYoung

10:15 PM The Hood Internet



Village Voice Media and frank151 present Showdown at SXSW 2011

Austin Music Hall

208 Nueces St.

Austin, TX

5 PM 2 AM

All ages

Bands: Wu-Tang Clan, Fishbone, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown (aka Erykah Badu), Yelawolf, Trae Tha Truth, Marz Lovejoy, Rocky Business, Trouble Andrew, Wild Flag, UME and special guest

SXSW at The W Austin Hotel

Presented by The Windish Agency

Terrace @ W Austin

200 Lavaca Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 6 PM

DJ Sets: Ellie Goulding, Miami Horror DJs, Penguin Prison, French Horn Rebellion and Database

JanSport Presents Under the Radar SXSW Party 2011

Flamingo Cantina

515 E 6th Street

Austin, TX

Line-up schedule:

12:00 PM:Violens

12:45 PM:The Dodos

1:35 PM:Yuck

2:25 PM:Anna Calvi

3:15 PM:Lord Huron

4:05 PM:The Dears

5:00 PM:Atlas Sound



MTV GARAGE Showcase

Red River Garage

505 East 9th St (At the corner of 9th/Red River)

Austin, TX

Noon to 6:30 PM

Line-up schedule:

2:30PM Theophilus London

1:30PM Foster The People

2:30PM Tinie Tempah

3:30PM Friendly Fires

4:30PM Kids of 88

5:40PM Matt & Kim

PLUS MTV Hype artists Locksley, New Cassettes, & Atlantic Line

DMX AT SXSW

Volstead Lounge

1500 East 6th Street

Austin, TX

2 6 PM

Bands: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., Daedelus and Toro y Moi

RSVP: Text DMXRSVP to 70626

TRUMPER PILS AFTERNOON SOCIAL

Klub Krucial

614 East 6th Street

Austin, TX

12 PM

No badges required

Line-up schedule:

12 PM Dry River Yacht Club

12:45 PM Robbers On High Street

1:30 PM Tahiti 80

2:15 Gun Runner

3 PM The Lonely Forest

4 PM Maren Parusel

4:45 PM Honeymoon Thrillers

5:30 PM Living Things

FREE PRESS SUMMERFEST PRESENTS FOREST FAMILY X TRANSPARENT SXSW 2011

Double Down Lounge (Formerly The Peacock)

515 Pedernales St.

No Cover

No RSVP

21+

Bands: Tennis, Memoryhouse, Bass Drum of Death, Eternal Summers, Porcelain Raft, Summer Camp, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Therapies Son, Pure X, Boy Friend, Veronica Falls and Oupa (Daniel from YUCK)

BAEBL MUSIC TAKES ON TEXAS SHOWCASE

The Phoenix

409 B. Colorado St.

Austin, TX

12 7 PM

Free and open to the public no badge required

21+

Bands: The Sounds, The Submarines, Jamie Woon, An Horse, Young Empires and 1, 2, 3

AMERICAN RAG PRESENTS FILTER MAGAZINES CUTLURE COLLIDE

Cedar Street Courtyard

208 W. 4th Street

Austin, TX

SXSW badges welcomed.

Arrive early limited guest list.

RSVP: Filtermagazine.com/sxsw2011

Line-up schedule:

11:00 AM The Deer Tracks

11:30 AM The Latebirds

12:00 PM Harrys Gym

1:00 PM Voxhaul Broadcast

2:00 PM Cults

3:00 PM The Vaccines

4:00 PM Foster the People

5:00 PM Raphael Saadiq

FADER FORT by FIAT

1101 E. 5th Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 8 PM

Admission based on capacity

Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis

Line-up schedule:

1:05 PM Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

1:30 PM Givers

2:15 PM The Answering Machine

3:00 PM Young Buffalo

3:45 PM Those Dancing Days

4:30 PM Tinie Tempah

5:15 PM Mazes

6:00 PM The Chain Gang of 1974

6:45 PM Esben and The Witch

7:20 PM Mac Miller

7:35 PM Wiz Khalifa

DJ Sets By:

1:00 – 3:00 PM Ghe20 Gothik:

Iceberg Venus X, Shayne & Physical Therapy

3:00 – 5:00 PM Creep

5:00 – 8:00 PM Laurel Halo

Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:

DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven

FRIDAY, MARCH 18TH

FOOLS GOLD SXSW SHOWCASE

Beauty Bar Palm Door

401 Sabine St

Austin, TX

7:30 PM 2 AM

Free with SXSW badge

Bands: A-trak , Donnis, Cubic Zirconia, Danny Brown, The Suzan, AraabMuzik, Kingdom, Telephoned, Nick Catchdubs, Party Supplies

HP + I GUESS IM FLOATING + BIG UGLY YELLOW COUCH PRESENT KILLER TOFU

Lipstick24

Austin, TX

8 PM 2 AM

Free to the public

Outside stage: Oh Land, Hooray for Earth, High Highs, Brahms and Aislyn

Inside stage: Tennis, Kisses, Gobble Gobble, Guards, Delicate Stevens and Secret Mountain

MEXIAN SUMMER + GORILLA VS. BEAR SHOWCASE

Klub Krucial

614 E 6th Street

Austin, TX

Noon to 2 AM

21+

Bands: Nite Jewel, Tamaryn, Games, Toro Y Moi, Puro Instinct, No Joy, Lower Dens, Shabazz, Lower Places, White Denim, Cass McCombs, The Fresh & Onlys, Star Slinger, The Soft Mood, Lia Ices and Grimes

SXSW at The W Austin Hotel

Presented by The Windish Agency

Terrace @ W Austin

200 Lavaca Street

Austin, TX

1 10 PM

Artists: Dirty Vegas, Oh Land, Grouplove, Zowie, Theophilus London, Hunters, A Place to Bury Strangers, Treasure Fingers, Classixx, Quadron, Dede, J-Boogie and LexiconDon

NOISEY.COM LAUNCH SXSW 2011 SHOWCASE

KISS AND FLY

404 Colorado St (at 5th)

Austin, TX

8 PM 2 AM

Bands: Bun B, Ariel Pinks Haunted Graffiti, Yuck, Jeff The Brotherhood, Oberhofer and Dirty Beaches

DICKIES @ SXSW SHOWCASE

Lustre Pearl

97 Rainey St

Austin, TX

SXSW badges welcomed

Limited afternoon RSVP at Filtermagazine.com/Dickies

Line-up schedule:

3 PM The Fresh & Onlys

4 PM Alex Winston

5 PM Liam Finn

6 PM Dum Dum Girls

9 PM Noah & the Whale

10 PM GAYNGS

11 PM Black Lips

12 AM Little Dragon

FIXED (NYC) / LEARNING SECRETS (AUSTI) / MAKING TIME (PHILLY) PARTY

Shangri-La

1016 E 6th Street

Austin, TX

Free

21+ with ID

8:15 PM Rainbow Arabia

9 PM Lesands

9:45 PM Bikini

10:30 PM Austra

11:15 PM Sun Airway

Plus two secret special guests

DJ sets from JDH & Dave P, Ian Orth & Thomas-Austin (Learning Secrets)



FADER FORT by FIAT

1101 E. 5th Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 8 PM

Admission based on capacity

Festival badgeholders will be honored on first come first serve basis

Line-up schedule:

1:30 PM Carsick Cars

2:15 PM Frankie & The Heartstrings

3:00 PM Caveman

3:45 PM Wolf Gang

4:30 PM Brother

5:15 PM Ellie Goulding

6:00 PM Smith Westerns

6:45 PM Odd Future

7:30 PM Matt & Kim

DJ Sets By:

1:00 – 3:00 PM Awesome Tapes from Africa

3:00 – 5:00 PM Kingdom

5:00 – 8:00 PM Brenmar

Don’t forget to check out the DJ’s in the FIAT gallery with sets by:

DJ Rezound, DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives, Babe Rainbow, Patrik North of Acephale Records, DJ Salva, The Samps, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Eleven

SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH

STYLECASTER PRESENTS HIT THE LIGHTS

Cheer Up Charlies

1104 East 6th Street

Austin, TX

1 PM

All ages 21 to drink

Bands: Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Dirty Beaches, Heavy Hawaii, Austra, Diamond Rings, We Are Enfant, Terrible, Writer, Computer Magic, TV Girl, Superhumanoids and Manhattan Murder Mystery

RSVP: RSVP@StyleCaster.com

FYE FEST AND FUN FUN FEST BRING YOU MWTX

The Eastside Drive In

6th St and San Marcos St

Austin, TX

11:30 AM

All Ages

Free with RSVP: http://www.mwtxparty.com Bands: Dead Milkmen, !!!, Odd Future, Surfer Blood, The Dodos, Ted Leo (solo), Thee Oh Sees, Deer Tick, Off!, Screaming Females, Strange Boys, Fresh & Onlys, Davila 666, Big Freedia, Lemuria, Dom, Esben & The Witch, Devin Therriault, The Growlers, We Barbarians, EMA and more!

UNDOCUMENTED MANAGEMENT AND MAGICAL PROPERTIES OFFICIAL SXSW SHOWCASE

Beauty Bar

617 East 7th Street

Austin, TX

8 PM 2 AM

Artists: Felix Cartal, Daedelus, Harvard Bass, Tokimonsta, Bird Peterson, Shlomo, RUN DMT, Sepalcure, Two Fresh, LDFD, Dimitri and very special guests

TROUBLE & BASS SXSW SHOWCASE 2011

Barcelona

209 E 6th Street

Austin, TX

1 PM 7 PM

Free entry with RSVP: http://www.hificartel.com/trouble/ Artists: Drop The Lime, AC Slater feat. Dell, The Captain, Samo Sound Boy, Flinch, Udachi, Mikix The Cat, Zombies For Money and Deathface

SEXBEAT SXSW PARTY

21ST Street Co-Op

707 W 21st Street

Austin, TX

8 PM 3 AM

Free entry

RSVP: sexbeatlondon.com

Artists: Japanther, Moonduo, Indian Jewelr, No Joy, Reading Rainbow, Pulled Apart By Horses, Mazes, Trashtalk