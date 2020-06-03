Cute Bathing Suits to Add to Your Swimwear Collection

Some shoppers basically collect bathing suits. They have more bathing suits than formal dresses. Whether you’re a noted beach bum or spend as much time as possible at the pool, you know that you need to have an epic swimsuit rotation. The standard 2-3 suits in your drawer are not going to cover it. Maybe you go as far as buying three new suits a year. You want variety after all. You don’t want suits that look super similar. You want your suits to reflect the different sides of your personality and fashion sense. If you’re on the hunt for some new suits, we rounded up the best suits for your swimwear collection.

These bathing suits will make you feel supported while still looking super stylish. Among our three picks are two one-pieces and one two-piece bikini. One suit is great for sporty swimmers and even offers UPF 50+ protection, while the two-piece is a super flattering suit that will make you feel confident and comfortable on any beach. We also have a vintage-looking one-piece option that has ruching on the front, so it’ll be a little kinder to your mid-section. You’ll love showing off of these suits during your next day in the sun.

1. Women’s High Waisted Two-Piece Bikini

Look cute and casual in this high-waisted bottom and Fabala tankini top combo. The combo is flattering on all body types. This quick-drying suit has two adjustable racerback straps and removable padded up bra cups, so you can customize the suit to fit your needs. The racerback will look fashionable while focusing on your favorite physical features. The ruched bikini bottoms look slightly retro, making this suit a mix of time periods. There are more than 20 colors and patterns to choose from.

2. Upopby Women's Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit

Channel a 1940s pin-up girl with this retro-inspired one-piece. The suit features ruching on the front panel of the suit, which makes it more flattering while also hugging your body’s curves. With a built-in lightly padded bra, you’ll get the support and coverage that you need. The back straps are adjustable to fit your shoulder size. There are more than 10 colors and patterns available.

3. Speedo Women's One Piece Swimsuit

If you’re a lap swimmer, you know the importance of having a flexible, reliable suit that gives you full coverage. Chlorine tends to fade and pill swimsuits, so this Speedo option is designed to resist chlorine. This one-piece suit from Speedo has front and back lining, which will help keep you warm when you swim in colder waters. This UPF 50+ suit has compression technology that decreases your recovery time and supports your muscles.