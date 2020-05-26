12 Summer Swimsuits Our Editors Are Totally Obsessed With

Scroll To See More Images

Tis the season to try on last year’s swimsuits and realize you need a few fresh ones! Just me? I feel like no matter how many cute suits I buy the year prior, I’m always in need of a couple new styles by the time summer rolls around. There are always new trends and styles to try, not to mention old favorites released in new colorways—and this year, the best swimsuits of summer 2020 have a lot going on. To help you navigate which suits are worth shopping and which you can skip, I’ve asked the editors of STYLECASTER to share with me their must-have swim picks for the season.

Looking to splurge on a timeless one-piece you can wear every single year? It’s on this list. How about an under-$15 bikini you can flex in on the ‘Gram? It’s on this list. Maybe a suit you can Amazon Prime to arrive at your door in time for a last-minute beach getaway? Babe, it’s on this list. Our editors have made it their mission to try on any and all cute summer bathing suits on the market RN, and they’re happy to share their findings with you. Staple go-tos like J. Crew and Aerie of course made the list, plus some new-to-us brands like L*Space, Summersalt, La Grotta and Hunza G, and the variety is seriously on point.

Ready to justify ordering some new bikinis and one-pieces? Read on for 12 styles you should at least consider adding to your cart.

1. The Sidestroke One-Piece

“The Sidestroke One-Piece in Sangria/Dragon Fruit/White Sand by Summersalt is amazing and makes any body type look good. Honestly, since I’ve gotten this bathing suit, I don’t dread beach days. It’s the first bathing suit I’ve worn since I had breast cancer in 2014 that doesn’t make me hate how my body looks in it. This bathing suit is pure magic.” – Reshma Gopaldas, VP of Video

2. Ruched Frill Bandeau Tie Side Bikini

“I get almost 90% of my suits from Shein since they are incredibly affordable, so I can buy whatever is trending without spending $200 on a bathing suit I’ll only wear for a summer or two. Exhibit A: the Ruched Frill Bandeau Tie Side Bikini!” – Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer

3. Savannah Luxe Belted One-Piece

“I’m forever on the hunt for the perfect one-piece, and Kingdom & State’s Savannah Luxe Belted One-Piece checks all my boxes. I love the flattering cut of the faux-wrap top and the on-trend belt detail, and the giraffe print is just a little more chic than leopard or zebra—in my humble, animal-print-loving opinion.” – Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

4. Adjustable Back Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini

“Thanks to my 14-year-old sister, I discovered the wonder that is ZAFUL on Amazon. Their suits are so flattering, and hug my curves in all the right places. Each of their adorable styles, like the Adjustable Back Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini , come in a ton of patterns and shades. If you find the perfect fit, you can order it in every color!” – Jane Asher, Social Media Editor

5. Rebel Bikini Top + Portia Bottoms

“L*Space bikinis are smooth as butter, and I especially love the Rebel Bikini Top and Portia Bottoms in the Cream-Desert Rose-Tobacco color way. This high-waisted version is a more forgiving option, since their cuts tend to err on the skimpy side. The stripes are also flattering and super chic.” – Cristina Velocci, Director of Editorial Operations

6. Deep Plunge Minimal One-Piece

so cool on everyone (and it runs true-to-size, for my plus babes who might be wondering!).” – Maggie Griswold, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer “This ASOS Curve Deep Plunge Minimal One-Piece is definitely my favorite swimsuit to date. I’m amazed it’s still available, because it’s honestly the best black swimsuit I’ve found. It’s just supportive enough for almost any size chest and is ridiculously comfortable. Plus, black swimsuits lookon everyone (and it runs true-to-size, for my plus babes who might be wondering!).” – Maggie Griswold, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

7. Ines Bikini Set

“A brand that I would splurge on that I can see being timeless, yet super trendy right now, is Hunza G. I love the scrunchie material on the Ines Bikini Set!” – Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer

8. V Bandeau Bikini Top + High-Waisted Bottoms

V Bandeau Bikini Top and High-Waisted Bottoms set, and it’s comfortable enough to actually swim in. The style and cut look great on all body types and make me feel confident.” – Liz Denton, Beauty Writer “I love the high-waisted, vintage look of Aerie’s

9. Cut-Out Monokini

“I know a flesh-toned swimsuit sounds scary, but this one is so good! The flattering, high cut of the La Gotta Cutout Monokini is living proof that solid-colored swimwear doesn’t have to be basic.” – Mia Maguire, Shopping & E-Commerce Editor

10. Madonna Bikini Set

“I suffer from swimsuit addiction. I won’t even try to count the vast, ever-growing number of suits in my possession. But the Tularosa Madonna Top and Bikini Bottom in Ivory & Moss stands out. The cut is retro, unlike anything else I own. My 5’4″ frame somehow looks longer. The two-toned color palette conveys a stylish restraint. When I wear it, I feel like an Old Hollywood movie vixen. Even my elocution becomes more sophisticated.” – Alana Peden, Deputy Editor

11. Tassel Trim Bikini Set

“My sisters and I all have this COCOSHIP Tassel Trim Bikini in different patterns, from a black-and-red floral to pink and white candy stripes. We’re sticklers about good high-waisted bikini bottoms, and these are ultra-flattering and fun.” – Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

12. A-C Freestyle Camo Crop Top + Sculpted Bottoms

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.