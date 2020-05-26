12 Summer Swimsuits Our Editors Are Totally Obsessed With

Scroll To See More Images
Tis the season to try on last year’s swimsuits and realize you need a few fresh ones! Just me? I feel like no matter how many cute suits I buy the year prior, I’m always in need of a couple new styles by the time summer rolls around. There are always new trends and styles to try, not to mention old favorites released in new colorways—and this year, the best swimsuits of summer 2020 have a lot going on. To help you navigate which suits are worth shopping and which you can skip, I’ve asked the editors of STYLECASTER to share with me their must-have swim picks for the season.
Looking to splurge on a timeless one-piece you can wear every single year? It’s on this list. How about an under-$15 bikini you can flex in on the ‘Gram? It’s on this list. Maybe a suit you can Amazon Prime to arrive at your door in time for a last-minute beach getaway? Babe, it’s on this list. Our editors have made it their mission to try on any and all cute summer bathing suits on the market RN, and they’re happy to share their findings with you. Staple go-tos like J. Crew and Aerie of course made the list, plus some new-to-us brands like L*Space, Summersalt, La Grotta and Hunza G, and the variety is seriously on point.
Ready to justify ordering some new bikinis and one-pieces? Read on for 12 styles you should at least consider adding to your cart.
1. The Sidestroke One-Piece
2. Ruched Frill Bandeau Tie Side Bikini
“I get almost 90% of my suits from Shein since they are incredibly affordable, so I can buy whatever is trending without spending $200 on a bathing suit I’ll only wear for a summer or two. Exhibit A: the Ruched Frill Bandeau Tie Side Bikini!” – Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer
3. Savannah Luxe Belted One-Piece
“I’m forever on the hunt for the perfect one-piece, and Kingdom & State’s Savannah Luxe Belted One-Piece checks all my boxes. I love the flattering cut of the faux-wrap top and the on-trend belt detail, and the giraffe print is just a little more chic than leopard or zebra—in my humble, animal-print-loving opinion.” – Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor
4. Adjustable Back Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini
5. Rebel Bikini Top + Portia Bottoms
“L*Space bikinis are smooth as butter, and I especially love the Rebel Bikini Top and Portia Bottoms in the Cream-Desert Rose-Tobacco color way. This high-waisted version is a more forgiving option, since their cuts tend to err on the skimpy side. The stripes are also flattering and super chic.” – Cristina Velocci, Director of Editorial Operations
6. Deep Plunge Minimal One-Piece
7. Ines Bikini Set
“A brand that I would splurge on that I can see being timeless, yet super trendy right now, is Hunza G. I love the scrunchie material on the Ines Bikini Set!” – Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer
8. V Bandeau Bikini Top + High-Waisted Bottoms
9. Cut-Out Monokini
10. Madonna Bikini Set
“I suffer from swimsuit addiction. I won’t even try to count the vast, ever-growing number of suits in my possession. But the Tularosa Madonna Top and Bikini Bottom in Ivory & Moss stands out. The cut is retro, unlike anything else I own. My 5’4″ frame somehow looks longer. The two-toned color palette conveys a stylish restraint. When I wear it, I feel like an Old Hollywood movie vixen. Even my elocution becomes more sophisticated.” – Alana Peden, Deputy Editor
11. Tassel Trim Bikini Set
“My sisters and I all have this COCOSHIP Tassel Trim Bikini in different patterns, from a black-and-red floral to pink and white candy stripes. We’re sticklers about good high-waisted bikini bottoms, and these are ultra-flattering and fun.” – Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor
12. A-C Freestyle Camo Crop Top + Sculpted Bottoms
