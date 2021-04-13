10 Swimsuits Anyone With Small Boobs Should Buy Immediately

Scroll To See More Images

If you have a smaller bust size, shopping for swimsuits may feel like a challenge every summer. It’s not that you won’t feel hot in your suit (because duh—Of course you will!) but finding one that fits in all the right ways can be more of a challenge. But don’t fret. I’ve found the best swimsuits for small busts that will fit you perfectly and won’t move around throughout the day, whether you’re lounging around by the pool or partaking in some more active beach-side activities.

There are actually many swimsuit styles that are made specifically to look amazing on those with smaller breasts, no matter what style you’re into right now. Generally, opting for a bikini or one-piece that comes with padding or underwire will add more lift if that’s what you’re looking for, while more daring styles—like those suits that are covered in cutouts or options with a one-shoulder design—are guaranteed to highlight your natural cup size to perfection. Simple string bikinis, for instance, are super on-trend for summer 2021 and they look fab on you precisely because you don’t necessarily always need a ton of support.

The options are (nearly) endless. Abercrombie & Fitch, for instance, sells a pastel green seersucker bikini that comes with puffed sleeves for some seriously romantic vibes, and Frankies Bikinis offers a floral one-piece with ties all down the side. Andie Swim even makes the cutest strapless suit that stays in place all day no matter what activities you may be taking part in at the beach.

Ready to shop? Read on to see ten of the best swimsuits for smaller busts. You’re going to look so good in all of these.

Honey One Shoulder Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

This adorable floral one-piece from Frankies Bikinis features cutouts down the side that will show a little more skin, so you quite literally need a smaller cup size for it to fit—and stay in place!

CEO Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit

This red-hot lace-up one-piece swimsuit by Ashley Graham was practically made for those with a smaller cup size because it will make you look curvier courtesy of the plunging neckline and higher rise on the leg, if that’s what you’re going for!

Ruffle Bikini + Floral Bottom

Ruffles instantly add a little more volume to your chest area without the use of underwire, so you’ll stay comfortable all day long. This vibrant orange bikini top from CUPSHE comes complete with coordinating floral bottoms in one easy-to-style set.

Cap Sleeve Tie-Front Bikini Top + High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom

This shimmery blue cap-sleeve bikini top from Shade & Shore is adjustable so you can find your perfect fit. Oh—and the matching bottoms are giving me real-life mermaid vibes. What more could you possibly want?

Bocas Top + Dead Sea Bottoms

This delicate triangle top is perfect because it doesn’t offer a ton of support or coverage, so you can feel (and look) great in it without fear of a wardrobe malfunction. Buy the matching ribbed bottoms to complete the look.

Dalia Top + Ashley Bikini Bottoms

If you thought that bikinis with underwire were designed for your friends with bigger busts, think again. This pink pick from Onia is great if you have smaller boobs because it offers support and features a cutout in the middle that will keep the cups from gaping at the top or sides. The matching bottoms really complete this Elle Woods-inspired ‘fit.

Seersucker Puff Sleeve Bralette + Seersucker High-Leg Cheeky Bottoms

Tie Front One Piece

This pink one-piece from Andie Swim comes with convertible straps if you don’t want to try a strapless design, but I think that you should go for it this summer. It also has removable soft cups and is available in sizes XS through XXXL.