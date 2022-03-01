The Very Best Swimsuits & Bikinis For Flattering Your Hip Dips

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

OK, let’s talk about the best and most flattering swimsuits for hip dips. It seems society’s favorite pastime is coining new phrases with the intent of making women second-guess and feel weird about their bodies. Right now, hip dips are all the rage, inciting literal rage in women who suddenly feel an extreme desire to get rid of them. If this sounds like you, I’ve got great news: You don’t have to worry about your hip dips! Not only are they beautiful, they’re perfectly normal. They’re just another part of the body that carries you around all day, every day. The body you should be grateful for.

Without our bodies, we are nothing. My body is the reason I can function in my daily life, taking me to brunch with my friends, dinner with my family, the beach when the air is warm. Why should I fault it for not looking exactly the way society tells me it should? I hesitate to use words like “imperfections” and “flaws,” our go-tos when talking about any aspect of our bodies that might not make it through a magazine’s final round of retouching edits.

These “flaws” are what give our bodies character—and I’m way too grateful for mine to be critical of its appearance.

That said, I won’t pretend I’m holier-than-thou when it comes to getting dressed. I’m certainly guilty of gravitating towards styles I consider flattering, and I definitely set aside hours for scoping out the perfect swim attire. Swimsuits can often put our biggest insecurities on display. And there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel your best for your next big beach day or pool party!

With that, let me reiterate: Your body is yours, and it’s perfect. Wear what you like. But if you’re seeking a suit that flatters to the max, read on for the best swimsuits for hip dips below.

Lagos Cutout Scoop Swim Top + High Waist Cheeky Bottom

Something with a bit of asymmetrical interest is ideal for keeping the focus on your suit. I’m obsessed with the massive cut-out on these cheeky bottoms, and the matching top is just as cute.

Bree Terry Crop Top + Blue Crush Terry Boy Short

Boy shorts are back, baby! A good boy short is a fun, sporty option that offers your lower half a little extra coverage. Plus, what’s hotter than cosplaying as a surfer girl at the beach? You could wear ’em with a white string bikini top, but this matching tee-style bikini top really completes the look.

Eyelet String Triangle Bikini Top + Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Ruffles and ruching add volume, so a slightly more low-rise bottom with some frill like this one should be your new go-to. Available in five colors, don’t forget the matching top.

Maddox One Piece

A swimsuit that highlights the waist helps create the illusion of an hourglass silhouette, thereby flattering slimmer hips and hip dips. This one by Riot Swim has the cutest cinched tie-waist detail.

Kenzley Underwire Bikini Top + Fiji Bikini Bottoms

High-rise bikinis are a big trend right now, but a more classic mid-rise or low-rise bottom is especially good for flattering hip dips. The higher the cut, the more exposed, so something lower provides more coverage to the hip area. These by Sol Searcher come in six shades and have a matching underwire top.