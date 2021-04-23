Colorful Swimsuit Cover-Ups That You Need for Beach Days

You probably put a lot of work into finding the perfect swimsuit—from scouring sites, checking your measurements, narrowing down options and maybe even returning one that didn’t fit—but have you thought about a matching cover-up? Complete your beach day look with one of the best swimsuit wraps on Amazon.

Unlike a swimsuit cover-up dress, a sarong is adjustable and one-size-fits-all. It’s flattering for all body types, because you can control how it’s tied around your waist. It’s the most versatile bathing suit cover-up option out there right now. You can make it short, medium or long. You can tie it on your right side, your left side or in the center. If you’re feeling super creative, you can even make it into a halter dress or a chic scarf. This fabric doesn’t need to be a beach-only accessory, you can find different ways to incorporate it into your wardrobe.

We rounded up the top five swimsuit wraps on Amazon. They’re all made out of lightweight chiffon, so you won’t get too hot strutting around the beach, boardwalk or backyard. The silky fabrics come in all kinds of prints and colors, which means that you can find the right one for your suit and style. From a fun pineapple print to an abstract multi-color extravaganza, there’s plenty of fun picks to browse below.

1. Ekouaer Women Short Sarong Hit the pool, lake or beach with this short beach wrap. The short style is very trendy right now, because it’s flattering and easy to style. All you need to do is tie it around your hips. This short wrap also won’t drag behind you in the sand, which is definitely a bonus. There are more than 30 colors and patterns to browse. Ekouaer Women Short Sarong $8.49 buy it

2. Ayliss Womens Swimwear Chiffon Printed Cover up Turn heads with this brightly colored chiffon wrap. It’s super soft, quick-drying and super easy to style. You can wear this versatile tie-wrap multiple ways. It usually hits about mid-calf, so it isn’t a full-length sarong. There are more than 15 patterned sarongs to shop. Ayliss Womens Swimwear Chiffon Printed… $16.99 buy it

3. Back From Bali Womens Sarong This beautiful beach wrap features a peacock motif and fringes on the sides, which makes this sarong look more expensive and luxe than it is. It’s made out of rayon and is 67 in. long, so it will go down to the sand unless you tie it further up or double it up. There are 15 peacock sarongs to choose from. Back From Bali Womens Sarong $19.95 buy it

4. MissShorthair Womens Chiffon Beach Pareos Sarong Made out of chiffon, this lightweight, breathable and translucent sarong is a must-have for a beach day. Not only will it look good on social media, it won’t make you feel too hot. It can be repurposed as a dress or skirt. There are more than 10 different color options for you to browse. MissShorthair Womens Chiffon Beach… $16.99 buy it