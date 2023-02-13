The 10 Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Right Now Before Prices Go Back Up—From Revolve to Frankies Bikinis

Scroll To See More Images

It might still be wintertime, but hear us out. The coldest months of the year are the absolute best time to stock up on summer essentials, like swimsuits, since they’re usually marked down off-season. It’s a shopping tactic that’ll help you save hundreds of dollars on pieces you’re sure to get a lot of wear out of come summertime.

You should know that not every retailer discounts bathing suits when it’s chilly out. Select ones, including Frankies Bikinis, Revolve and Solid & Striped offer deals so good, you’ll want to take advantage of them all. Of course, you can always count on Amazon and Nordstrom to come through with big savings, too.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a sexy two-piece for the beach or a chic one-piece for an island getaway, we have total confidence that you’ll find one (or several) at the retailers and brands below. Ahead, find 10 picks to get you started on your swimsuit savings extravaganza.

Frankies Bikinis

Check out Frankies Bikinis sale section that carries options in sizes XS through XXL. The patterns and designs are so cute and on-trend. There are even styles that the brand designed with Gigi Hadid, like the Phillipa Terry Micro Triangle Bikini Top and its matching bottoms. The top is half-off while the bottoms are 40 percent off. Saving $83 on a swimsuit set is no joke.

Amazon

You can always find amazing swim steals at Amazon, like this one-shoulder two-piece set. It’s actually at its lowest price in the past 30 days, so scoop it up, stat. You won’t find a swimsuit set for under $25 anywhere else but Amazon. The high-waisted bottoms and wrap tie top are so versatile and come in 26 different colorways.

Revolve

Revolve has over 3,000 swim styles on sale right now, so load up your cart right this second. We’re eyeing this bright red number that is sure to turn heads at the beach or pool (a Baywatch moment, anyone?). Score $31 off of the one-piece swimsuit and maybe add a few more discounted styles to your cart while you’re at it.

Andie Swim

The Andie Swim sale section features so many stylish options that it might be hard to choose. However, it’s smart to go with a timeless silhouette that you can throw on for any occasion. The Rockaway Top and The Cheeky Bottom come in the most beautiful, summertime colors, and they each have significant discounts.

Nordstrom

Head to Nordstrom for over 400 swimsuit deals from top brands. You definitely won’t want to overlook this shiny, chic swimsuit from Oséree. The orange option is literally almost $200 off.

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped has all of the trendy swimsuit options you could dream of. Even better, the brand has a whole section dedicated to swimsuits under $50. The Tati Tie Bikini Top and its matching bottoms come in two vibrant colors that are to die for. The top alone is $63 off!

L Space

Take up to 50 percent off of swimsuits at L Space. If you’re feeling extra bold, this suit is for you. Check out its high-cut leg and plunging V-neckline. Plus, the one-piece is made from eco-ribbed fabric and can be worn in multiple ways. You can’t pass up on a nearly-$100 discount, can you?

Swimsuits For All

Perhaps the biggest sale on this list, take an extra 50 percent off of your Swimsuits For All order with code S4AFEB50. This sexy one-piece flaunts a Power Mesh tummy-control front lining as well as adjustable straps and a deep V-neckline.

Kitty and Vibe

Kitty and Vibe is blessing us with sale styles for up to 70 percent off. The Underwire Top in the green gingham pattern is absolutely adorable for spring and summer. Not to mention, it costs under $18 right now. Considering it’ll usually ring you up for $58, you’ll want to hop on this deal ASAP. FYI: The matching bottoms are under $16, too.

Carve Designs

Known for its playful colors and patterns, Carve Designs’ sale section has plenty of options to help you get ready for summer. In need of a super simple yet durable suit? Check out with the Skye One-Piece for almost $40 off.