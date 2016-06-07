20 Clever Ways to Cover Up Your Swimsuit This Summer

So, you’re planning on hitting the beach this summer—or maybe it’s a pool you had in mind? Well, as much as we’re in favor of showing off that new bathing suit, odds are you’re going to want to be a little more clothed at some point throughout your day.

Enter: the swimsuit cover-up, a vague term that covers souvenir-shop pareos, diaphanous caftans, surfer-chick slouchy pants, and throw-’em-on dresses. Whatever you choose, comfort and ease should be top of mind—but beyond that, you’re free to wear what you want: Try out a tropical print you’d otherwise avoid, go see-through in head-to-toe crochet, or find a romper you’d be just as happy to wear to brunch in the city. Ahead, shop 20 of our top picks.