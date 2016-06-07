StyleCaster
Share

20 Clever Ways to Cover Up Your Swimsuit This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Clever Ways to Cover Up Your Swimsuit This Summer

by
20 Clever Ways to Cover Up Your Swimsuit This Summer
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Mara Hoffman

So, you’re planning on hitting the beach this summer—or maybe it’s a pool you had in mind? Well, as much as we’re in favor of showing off that new bathing suit, odds are you’re going to want to be a little more clothed at some point throughout your day.

MORE: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Top Swimsuit Trends of Summer 2016

Enter: the swimsuit cover-up, a vague term that covers souvenir-shop pareos, diaphanous caftans, surfer-chick slouchy pants, and throw-’em-on dresses. Whatever you choose, comfort and ease should be top of mind—but beyond that, you’re free to wear what you want: Try out a tropical print you’d otherwise avoid, go see-through in head-to-toe crochet, or find a romper you’d be just as happy to wear to brunch in the city. Ahead, shop 20 of our top picks.

MORE: 17 Proven De-Bloating Foods to Eat Before You Hit the Beach

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Dodo Bar Or Red Cotton Jacquard Ashtar Playsuit, $335; at Avenue 32

Out From Under Convertible Cover-Up, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Wilfred Free Lorelei Dress, $60; at Aritzia

Fez Morning Light Kimono, $119; at Otherworld

Hali Gauze Playsuit, $255; at Lemlem

Bardot Stripe Button-Front Beach Dress, $46; at ASOS

Dream Catcher Oren Shorts, $70; at Eberjey

Cleo Dress, $44; at Sisterhood

Pommed Beach Pants, $58; at Anthropologie

Marimekko for Target Top in Appelsiini, $19.99; at Target, and Short, $19.99; at Target

Delilah Dress, $163; at Flynn Skye

Crochet Maxi Dress, $68; at Topshop

Vero Cover Up in Dove, $202; at Osei Duro

Irene Lace Midi Dress, $98; at Nasty Gal

Kaftan Dress, $19.99; at H&M

Pati de St. Barth Pareo, $75; at J.Crew

Long Dashiki, $290; at Mara Hoffman

Seafolly Bohemia Beach Pant, $159; at ASOS

Starry Blue Floral Long Overall Jumper, $186; at Wildfox

Soleil Arrowhead Pareo Shawl, $88; at Shopbop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Interior Design Quotes to Change How You Think About Your Home

10 Interior Design Quotes to Change How You Think About Your Home
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share