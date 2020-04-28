Chic Swim Cover Ups That Are Practically an Outfit for the Beach or Pool

Bikinis, flip flops, delicate anklets and sunnies — in case you haven’t noticed, beachwear is as much a mood as it is an aesthetic. But whether you’re taking an extended vacation or unwinding on the weekend, your OOO look really only calls for three staple pieces: a bathing suit, sandals and a cute swim cover up to throw on for optimal outdoor lounging.

Take our word for it: The best way to approach your beach- or pool-going wardrobe is with a “less is more” mentality because, let’s be honest, when it’s hot as all get out outside, who wants to wear more than their swimsuit, anyway? Of course, you’re going to want a few pairs of denim cutoffs when it cools down at night, but sometimes even a simple shorts and a T-shirt look is too warm for daytime.

Instead, consider adding one or two (or five… who’s counting?) of these swim cover ups to your closet. They’re stylish, generally lightweight, and are a look all their own over your favorite suit. Our picks below provide ample coverage so you don’t feel exposed when grabbing a snack at the poolside restaurant but are also easy to throw on and off, which is key for when you’re ready to jump in the water for a swim.

1. Yonala Bikini Cardigan Cover Up

Whether you’re jetsetting to the tropics or chilling by the pool, your vacay style should be light and airy, like these swim coverups from Yonala. These fashion-forward pieces look like something off a Pinterest board: Made of chiffon and available in a range of brightly colored florals, patterns and island-inspired prints, each one is a fashion piece that can be paired with swimwear, dresses, or a tank top and jeans.

2. Jeasona Crochet Lace Bikini Swimsuit Dress

Some people might hit the beach in jean shorts and a T-shirt over their swimsuit; others prefer to dress to the nines for sand and sun. If you’re among the latter, Jeasona’s crochet coverup is calling your name. Clearly this LWD is an incredibly sexy vacation pick: It’s backless, see-through and made of crochet lace. Just be mindful of how often you’re applying sun protection as we predict this pretty little thing can yield some funky tan lines if you aren’t super careful.

3. Wander Agio Beach Swimsuit Cover Up

No pants? No problem! Wander Agio’s swim cover up is best worn thrown over your bikini or swimsuit, but should you need to run an errand (like fetching more ice for cocktails by the pool), these boho chic pieces do pair well with distressed denim.